BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port
Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
U.S. court awards $73 million to family of dissident who died in custody in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition activist Fernando Albán died in custody in what a U.S. judge called a 'murder for hire' by associates of Venezuela's president.
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
Families of missing Mexico students urge Israel to deport suspect
Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested Wednesday outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. "Israel is protecting Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build the 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, a representative of the students' families, told AFP. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, with no visible police presence.
Israel to reprimand Chile for snubbing its new ambassador to Santiago
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A diplomatic tussle intensified on Friday after Chile's president put off accepting the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Santiago over the killing in the occupied West Bank of a Palestinian teenager.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls for negotiations to end Ukraine war
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday repeated his willingness to foster negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation. “We have tried to avoid blocking the channels of dialogue caused by the...
UK climate activists held in jail for up to six months before trial
Climate campaigners arrested on suspicion of blocking roads or other offences are waiting up to six months in prison before being tried. Josh Smith, a 29-year-old stonemason from Manchester, has been held on remand in HMP Peterborough for more than two months. His court date is not set until 1...
Russia's mobilisation is escalation of conflict - Germany's vice chancellor
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
Domestic abuse survivors at risk from councils’ failure to rehouse them
People fleeing domestic abuse are being put in danger by local authorities who fail to provide housing for months on end, despite a law which should prioritise them, a new study shows. Increased legal protections are failing to prevent the “systemic” blocking of support to those fleeing abusive relationships, the...
Salvini: Italian nationalist leader eclipsed by rival
Matteo Salvini turned his once regional League party into a national force in government, but the far-right leader has seen his star eclipsed by the more polished Giorgia Meloni. Salvini, 49, has been in and out of government since the last general election in 2018, joining the populist Five Star Movement and later, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity coalition.
She could become Italy's first female leader — and its first far-right one since Mussolini
Some call her a fascist, but Giorgia Meloni's outsider image appeals to many politics-weary Italians.
Mass graves, suspected torture chambers and rubble: See what Russia left behind in Kharkiv
Gruesome scenes in the destroyed cities of Izyum, Bucha, and Mariupol show a pattern of civilian deaths.
CNBC
The far-right is expected to win Italy's election in Rome's biggest political shift for decades
Italy's voters head to the polls on Sunday in a snap general election that is likely to see a government led by a far-right party come to power. The far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, led by Giorgia Meloni, is expected to win a majority of the vote, leading a right-leaning coalition into power.
'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror
Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
US News and World Report
Old Woes and New: Business Turmoil Awaits Italy's Election Winner
TERNI, Italy (Reuters) - Inflation, looming recession and impossibly high energy bills are among the daunting economic problems awaiting whoever wins Italy's election on Sunday, and they are casting a particularly long shadow over the industrial city of Terni. According to Milan-based economic think-tank Cerved some 24.5% of Terni's 16,000...
UK PM Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday welcomed the release of five British nationals captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. read more.
Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua
More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
