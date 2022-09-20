Four weeks into the high school fall sports season, Sarasota has already seen some amazing performances. Even though some fall programs have had a roller coaster of a month, there have been as many great individual showings as there always are in the area. That being the case, I thought it was an apropos time to bring back my occasional look at under-the-radar fall sports performances in the area, ones that might not make headlines but deserve recognition anyway.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO