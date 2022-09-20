Read full article on original website
While a contract extension for Dylan Larkin may be the top priority for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi’s new deal isn’t far behind. Bertuzzi is about to enter the final year of his contract and can sign an extension at any point. His current deal pays him $5.25 million this season, and has a cap hit of $4.75 million. Like Larkin, he’s due for a raise – but for how much? Let’s dive in and find out.
TRAVERSE CITY — Nicknames in hockey tend to revolve around a player's proper name, but every now and then, a unique one comes along. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (called "Larks" by teammates) laughed Thursday after the first day of training camp when asked if he knew why new head coach Derek Lalonde goes by "Newsy," admitting to an awkward interaction.
Another year, another Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the books. While there was no official winner of the tournament this time around, the Detroit Red Wings showed well for themselves, finishing with a 2-1 record with 13 goals-for and just eight against. While the team as a whole performed well, there were a number of individuals that stood out on their own merits, some more surprising than others.
Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
5. Okemos (8-0-3) 6. Troy Athens (9-2-1) 7. Plymouth Salem (9-3-0) 8. Rochester Adams (6-1-3) 11. Dearborn Fordson (10-0-1) 14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (5-1-1) 15. Traverse City West (9-1-0) Division 2. 1. Gull Lake (12-1-0) 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-1-1) 3. Birmingham Brother Rice (7-1-1) 4. Grand...
Four weeks into the high school fall sports season, Sarasota has already seen some amazing performances. Even though some fall programs have had a roller coaster of a month, there have been as many great individual showings as there always are in the area. That being the case, I thought it was an apropos time to bring back my occasional look at under-the-radar fall sports performances in the area, ones that might not make headlines but deserve recognition anyway.
Reqez Nance has led West Bloomfield’s offense in style this season, a reason it is averaging nearly 40 points this season. Nance and West Bloomfield – 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in The News Super 20 – will now try to get some revenge when they play at No. 11 Rochester Adams (3-1) in an Oakland Activities Association Red Division showdown Friday night.
Steve Yzerman's connection to Scott Harris, the new president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, began thanks to a former teammate. It was Chris Chelios who introduced Yzerman and Harris, who now are in charge, respectively, of building the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. Yzerman was part of Chris Ilitch's recruiting team in bringing Harris to Detroit.
All 25 members of Detroit's Prospect Tournament roster stopped by Traverse Heights Elementary on Tuesday to run a hockey clinic in the school gym. "Traverse City is our second home," said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "We want to make sure whenever we are here, whether it's for the NHL Prospect Tournament or Training Camp, we're giving back to this community as well. Events like today, where the entire prospect team came together to spend a little time with the Traverse Heights kids, are important."
PORTAGE, MI – St. Joseph’s decade-long girls golf reign atop the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference came to an end Tuesday, as Portage Northern defeated the Bears by one stroke at the final conference jamboree to capture the regular season league title. Playing the most difficult course on the...
