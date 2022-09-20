State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
Garnett Querta wipes sweat from his head while hauling water on the Hualapai reservation. The water pulled from the ground will be piped to Grand Canyon West. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Garnett Querta wipes sweat from his head while hauling water on the Hualapai reservation. The water pulled from the ground will be piped to Grand Canyon West. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizonahttps://www.westernnews.com/
Comments / 0