Ruth Elma Martin Victor, age 97, passed away after a brief hospitalization on September 20th, 2022. Born September 3rd , 1925 in Chadbourn NC, she lived the remainder of her life in East Point and Dawsonville, GA. She raised 4 children and loved her book clubs, hospital auxiliary, walking/swimming groups and playing bunco with her friends. She was always healthy and independent. She loved living at Rainbow Lake in Dawsonville and having family together. After moving to The Oaks Assisted Living in Cumming, GA, she was always happy to be a mentor to new residents. She made many friends and enjoyed going on the bus to their many outings. She loved walking the halls, her hair appointments, word books, and bingo games.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO