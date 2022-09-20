Read full article on original website
Ruth Elma (Martin) Victor
Ruth Elma Martin Victor, age 97, passed away after a brief hospitalization on September 20th, 2022. Born September 3rd , 1925 in Chadbourn NC, she lived the remainder of her life in East Point and Dawsonville, GA. She raised 4 children and loved her book clubs, hospital auxiliary, walking/swimming groups and playing bunco with her friends. She was always healthy and independent. She loved living at Rainbow Lake in Dawsonville and having family together. After moving to The Oaks Assisted Living in Cumming, GA, she was always happy to be a mentor to new residents. She made many friends and enjoyed going on the bus to their many outings. She loved walking the halls, her hair appointments, word books, and bingo games.
Annie R. Stephens
Annie R. Stephens, 76 of Hallsboro, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Shoreland Health Care and Retirement Center, Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Alfred Edgar Smith
Alfred Edgar Smith, age 89, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 19, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with his loving family and pastor surrounding him. He was born in Columbus County on March 26, 1933, the son of the late Isdell Grady and Olive Janie Ellis Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Smith Rhodes, Mary Smith and Mildred Smith Barefoot.
Chester Antwan Baldwin
Chester Antwan Baldwin, age 35, of Chadbourn, transitioned into eternal rest on September 20, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
Lois Reeves Stone
Lois Reeves Stone, 83, surrounded by her loving family, left this earth and was received into heaven on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born in Robeson County, NC on December 3, 1938 to the late Purdie & Viola Reeves. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by...
‘Be Sickle Smart’ at Vineland Station
American Idol veteran Ruben Studdard made a guest appearance at Vineland Station in Whiteville on Thursday to bring awareness about sickle cell disease. The celebrity spoke about his mother and her work with the disorder, and how she inspired him to give back to the community even before his rise in fame.
Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. “When the investigation is completed, Currie said, “then I will make a decision.”. Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
Miller Pleads to Killing Father
Isaac Miller pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday (today) in the shooting death of his father in 2019. Miller, 27, will serve 94 to 125 months (7.5 to 10.5) years in prison, according to the plea agreement reached this morning. He was charged with shooting and killing his father, Anthony Chestnut, in their Jackson Street home in December 2019. Miller told investigators that the killing was in self defense.
Maze Craze ‘Outer Banks’ opens Saturday
Maze Craze at Galloway Farms in Hallsboro will have their opening day on Saturday, Sept. 24, and this year, the farm is partnering with Netflix to bring the ‘Outer Banks’ (OBX) to Columbus County. The popular show follows teenage John B. as he enlists his three best friends...
Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here
Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
Starbuck’s Coming to Whiteville
After 14 months of negotiations, construction of a new Starbuck’s coffeehouse is expected to begin next month. “It’s a done deal,” said Kyle Cox, who owns the property where the popular business will be built. Starbuck’s offers both hot and cold coffees and coffee-based drinks. The...
