Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled on...
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd have spent record £60m firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left
Manchester United have spent more money, £60m, than any other English club on firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Modeste nets 95th minute Klassiker equaliser
Dortmund scored with the last touch of Der Klassiker to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.
UEFA・
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joan Laporta claims Super League is the only way to compete with state-run clubs
The introduction of the Super League is the only way to stop state-run clubs dominating football, says Joan Laporta.
Who has scored the most goals in a Premier League season?
The players who have scored the most goals in a Premier League season as Erling Haaland hunts down the record.
Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool title challenge but insists he's committed to rebuild
Jurgen Klopp has said that it is highly unlikely Liverpool will win the Premier League this season, but reaffirmed his commitment to the club and is confident about their chances in other competitions.
The best goalkeepers in FPL this season
The best goalkeeper options to consider in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 FPL season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
Orlando City 'deserve' to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja
The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
Diego Costa reignites feud with Antonio Conte on Chelsea return
Diego Costa has spoken of his delight at receiving a warm reception from Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge, insisting his exit was down to former manager Antonio Conte and not for a lack of love for the club.
Christopher Vivell agrees to become new Chelsea technical director
Christopher Vivell has agreed to join Chelsea as their new technical director.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
90min
871
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0