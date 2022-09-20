Read full article on original website
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect that left one person dead in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
Neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple -- and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
myhorrynews.com
Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP
A 68-year-old man standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ronald Hewitt....
Woman dead in targeted North Carolina shooting, police say
Raleigh police say a woman has died following a targeted shooting early Wednesday morning.
Man working in yard killed after being hit by truck that ran off Horry County road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old man working in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said. A 2013 […]
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
WECT
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident. According...
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
Richmond County pair charged in safecracking investigation
ROCKINGHAM — Two landlords are facing criminal charges, accused of opening a deceased tenant’s safe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Tony Eugene McLean and and 60-year-old Norma Sue McLean, both of Rockingham, had taken a safe from the home of a tenant who had died.
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, […]
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, sheriff says
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who it said has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station in early September.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
Man accused of selling roommate’s vehicle to Hoffman scrap yard
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators allege that a man sold his former roommate’s vehicle to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Aug. 3 when the alleged victim called to report that his vehicle had been stolen from Dockery Road. The unnamed owner...
