ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Accidents
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
Columbus County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, NC
Accidents
County
Columbus County, NC
Columbus County, NC
Accidents
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Fatality#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Paddlefish Drive#Ford
WECT

Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident. According...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday. According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen. It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The town of Oak Island...
OAK ISLAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy