The Guthrie Junior High Lady Jays softball team closed out their regular season with two suburban conference home games this week. On Monday, the Lady Jays faced Noble and were seeking revenge from an early season close loss at their place. Savannah Ingle, an 8th-grade pitcher, allowed zero runs on 4 hits, 1 walk, and striking out seven batters. The defense had a strong showing going three up three down in multiple innings played.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO