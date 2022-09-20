ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

United Way of Logan County to Kick Off 2022 Fundraising Campaign

United Way of Logan County will kick off its annual campaign during the Guthrie Chamber Coffee Wednesday, Sept. 21. The funds raised from this year’s campaign will go to support 10 Partner Agencies providing health and human services to Logan County residents. “United Way of Logan County will continue...
Chamber After Hours hosting BBQ Bash

Who’s the better farmer? That answer will be found out on October 6 at the Guthrie Chamber of Commerce After Hours. A BBQ Bash will be held between the Lewis Agency and Dunagan Farms. Attendees will decide who the winner is with a $1 vote. Proceeds benefit HCPC (Helping...
Scooter’s Coffee coming to Guthrie

A drive-thru Scooter’s Coffee location is opening a new store in Guthrie. The business boasts “fast and friendly service” and provides a variety of products including a variety of coffees, smoothies, Red Bull drinks, blenders, and breakfast food products served all day long. Founded in 1998 in...
Logan County filings September 20, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for September 19, 2022. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-151Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jolinda Daniels et al. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2022-277State of Oklahoma v. Hall, Allie Michaela. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2022-219Jefferson Capital Systems...
Guthrie JH Lady Jays end regular season with two Suburban Conference wins

The Guthrie Junior High Lady Jays softball team closed out their regular season with two suburban conference home games this week. On Monday, the Lady Jays faced Noble and were seeking revenge from an early season close loss at their place. Savannah Ingle, an 8th-grade pitcher, allowed zero runs on 4 hits, 1 walk, and striking out seven batters. The defense had a strong showing going three up three down in multiple innings played.
