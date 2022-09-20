Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 Rookie Slam-Dunk Show Awes Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb - WATCH
FRISCO - Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quietly changes into shoes at his locker at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility here inside The Star. A couple feet away, near quarterback Dak Prescott's locker, rookie KaVontae Turpin silently gets ready after a rigorous practice. The two players are ...
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Undefeated: Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Beats Bengals, ‘Knows His S—-!’
Cowboys' Cooper Rush is 2-0 as a starting quarterback with win vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
WFAA
High school football: WFAA to broadcast Friday's game between Sunnyvale and Kaufman
KAUFMAN, Texas — Two of the top 4A programs in the area will meet on Friday night in their final non-district tests of the season as Sunnyvale visits Kaufman. You can watch the game live on the WFAA YouTube channel or via WFAA+ on ROKU or AmazonFireTV. Or you...
5 Lineup Changes Colts Could Make to Turn Season Around
Something is clearly not working with the Colts to start the 2022 season. Here are 5 slight changes that the team could make to help turn around their season.
FOX Sports
Should Cooper Rush remain the starting QB when Dak is back? Skip Bayless answers
Skip Bayless ponders the possibility of Cooper Rush excelling as the Dallas Cowboys starting QB in lew of Dak Prescott's injury. Skip answers if Rush should remain the starter once Prescott returns from injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Commanders Claim DT John Ridgeway From Cowboys
Due to all the injuries the Cowboys team has been facing, before each game, they have needed to make roster changes and moves. The Cowboys were planning on waiving him so that they could eventually place John on their practice squad. This didn't happen though because the Commanders got to...
Comments / 0