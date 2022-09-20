The Hutchins Center Honors are back with a new slate of honorees after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The W.E.B Du Bois Medal will be awarded to seven honorees “who embody the values of commitment and resolve that are fundamental to the Black experience in America” for their contributions to African and African American culture, the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research announced on Wednesday.

