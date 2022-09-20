Read full article on original website
Related
Social district a possibility in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
WITN
Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson resigns
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson is leaving to become the next Superintendent of the Buncombe County Schools system in his hometown of Asheville. The school district says during his tenure Dr. Jackson helped lead the successful passage of a $42,000,000 school construction bond to...
Dixon promoted to Morehead City police chief
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The “interim” title is off as the Town of Morehead City named Bryan Dixon the permanent police chief on Thursday. Dixon has been serving as interim police chief since July 28, his third time serving the city in the role. David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue leaders approve change to grant for town park
BOGUE — Bogue town council members gave the green light Sept. 19 for the town clerk to request a change in a grant currently earmarked for the acquisition of property for a town park. Bogue Town Clerk and Planner Shawne Southard said she will apply to change the acquisition...
WITN
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave. One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
carolinacoastonline.com
NCCF gets grant, looking for another, to build Down East mariculture hub
OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation has received a $200,000 grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation to help fund construction of a mariculture hub on county-owned property beside the boat ramp at Straits in North River off Harkers Island Road. Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, assistant policy director for the federation, said...
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret hikes fine for unauthorized use of its boat-launching facility
CAPE CARTERET — Months after adopting changes that increased the fees for use of the town’s boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street, Cape Carteret has increased the fine for unauthorized of the facility from a maximum of $200 to $1,000 per violation. The board earlier this...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony
NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors to meet
The Carteret Partnership for Children Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Carteret Partnership for Children offices on 3328 Bridges St., Morehead City NC 28557.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 18, 19 & 20
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Beaufort at his sister’s home. Monroe was a member of Glad Tidings Church of Morehead City. He also was the owner and operator of Monroe Johnson Construction. Kayla Davis, Gloucester. Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
carolinacoastonline.com
Monroe Johnson, 81; service September 25
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his sister’s home in Beaufort. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
Beaufort Pirate Invasion returns this Friday-Sunday in eastern NC
AHOY MATEY! The Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival is back and calling all pirates for the three-day long festival event commemorating the rich history of pirates here in eastern North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Douglas Beauvais, 71; service September 30
CDR Douglas James Beauvais (US Navy Retired), 71, of Indian Beach, died Monday, September 19, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00am, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00am.
Comments / 0