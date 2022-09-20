Read full article on original website
‘Focus On Glass’ at the Wustum Museum
The United Nations along with the International Commission of Glass has declared 2022 as the year of glass. The organization is celebrating the many uses of glass such as the use of glass sheets in solar cells, the glass fiber optics that help power the internet, and in bioglass which helps with healing bones and wounds.
Clock Shadow Creamery Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Squeak Fest
Ten years ago, cheesemaker Bob Wills decided to try something different and launch an urban cheese factory—Clock Shadow Creamery. The business will celebrate a decade of cheesemaking and community-building with Squeak Fest, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of the creamery’s location at 138 W. Bruce St.
Mothers Room by Mothers Room
By the time Mothers Room came together the Milwaukee band’s members had already played with Johnny & the Losers, Cherry Cake, 3 on Fire and Monkey Bar. By the time the band’s recordings would be released, 26 years would pass. Extant during the mid-‘90s, the quartet burned bright...
Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee
Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28, 2022
A parade on the river, a 95th birthday celebration, new music from Fallen Down Angels, Doors Open Milwaukee, a nod to the late great Paul Setser, legends Billy Cobham and Lucinda Williams and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Sept. 22. Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels @ Harley-Davidson Museum,...
Milwaukee's dark history steps into national spotlight
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee steps into the national spotlight for its dark history. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the stories making a buzz – including an executive producer role for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Catey Ott Dance Collective Journeys Down New Roads
On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, the Catey Ott Dance Collective will give two free performances at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre, in collaboration with the Haggerty Museum of Art’s exhibit of manuscripts by J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings. The performances at 1 and 2:30 p.m. will be in the theater’s small studio where choreographer Catey Ott Thompson, in addition to teaching, creates and rehearses. The studio has room for just 35 chairs and some floor seating, so reservations are requested.
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point
Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot
THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
Greg Warren on Comedy (and Peanut Butter)
The reason comedian Greg Warren would entitle his current schedule of performance dates for the consistency of peanut butter? It derives from his work prior to making people laugh for his pay. “I sold Jif for 10 years,” Warren says of his previous position with Jif producer Procter & Gamble...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Nessie!
Nessie is about a year old and a foster dog through the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
Shepherd Setlist: September 21, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Just days before headlining the Bay View Bash, Rustbelt returned with a second single, “When I’m Feeling Manic.” The song has a bit of an Americana style to it, with rolling licks and a warmth to the guitars. The song deals with wanting to give up and quit, but one person keeps the dream alive for Rustbelt. There’s some wonderful layering here, and while the song is overtly personal, it’s incredibly relatable as well. The first glimpses of Rustbelt are definitely an encouraging step in the next direction of John Chiaverina’s storied career after rapping for years as Juiceboxxx, and confirms his next step is one to certainly check out. (Allen Halas)
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Funky Monkey opening on Main Street
WAUKESHA — Mike Gonzalez, former co-owner of Casa del Rio, has begun a new venture in downtown Waukesha, hoping to bring affordability and uniqueness to their new local hangout. The new sports bar called Funky Monkey, 351 W. Main St., will be holding a grand opening later this month.
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 55: Shawn Vasquez
Today on Laughing Liberally, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Shawn Vasquez back to the show. The two discuss Florida governor Ron DeSantis rallying for Tim Michels, and that Wisconsin could do "everything they've done in Florida." They also discuss the return of the Laughing Liberally live show and what Vasquez has been up to comedically.
Meet our Pet of the Week: Roscoe the cat - available for adoption
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This morning Alex Corradetti spoke with Deserae Jones-Hartwig of Wisconsin Humane Society to learn about the pet of the week, Roscoe the cat. Learn more about pets available for adoption here.
