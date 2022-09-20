The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Just days before headlining the Bay View Bash, Rustbelt returned with a second single, “When I’m Feeling Manic.” The song has a bit of an Americana style to it, with rolling licks and a warmth to the guitars. The song deals with wanting to give up and quit, but one person keeps the dream alive for Rustbelt. There’s some wonderful layering here, and while the song is overtly personal, it’s incredibly relatable as well. The first glimpses of Rustbelt are definitely an encouraging step in the next direction of John Chiaverina’s storied career after rapping for years as Juiceboxxx, and confirms his next step is one to certainly check out. (Allen Halas)

