maritime-executive.com

Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization

Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
freightwaves.com

Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub

WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
Sportico

TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion

Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
Reuters

Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
TechCrunch

SoftBank Robotics Europe is now Aldebaran (again)

At best, Pepper was a brand ambassador, good for holding up signage at airports and restaurants. Last June, reports surfaced that SoftBank was halting production on Pepper, and in October, it got out that the company was hoping to sell off SoftBank Robotics Europe altogether. Earlier this year, German firm United Robotics Group agreed to acquire the division, and today it announced that it’s bringing back the space-inspired name.
thefastmode.com

Veea Edge Platform Helps Cable Operators Extend Fiber Reach

Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.
Reuters

Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors

COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
architizer.com

CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park

West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
The Associated Press

Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

CUTRA Co., Ltd. Launches High Performing Ultrasonic Cutter "CtrlAX"

CUTRA Co., Ltd., a fast-growing manufacturing company specializing in high technology launches CtrlAX, an innovative ultrasonic cutter for delicate cuts. Incheon, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CUTRA Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its launch of the newly-developed product "CtrlAX" which has since drawn the attention of investors around the world. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. It is commonly suitable for materials such as plastics for efficient post-processing, leather, rubber, PVC foam board, and so on.
