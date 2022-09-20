ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman

Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ATLANTA, TX
