PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. Itis currently scheduled to be released in early 2023.The headset is the successor to the...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
The Verge
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
IGN
PlayStation 5 Back In Stock on September 26, 2022
A significant amount of time has passed since the arrival of the PlayStation 5, however, the cutting-edge console still remains incredibly difficult to secure. The justification for this is that it was released during the pandemic and Sony needed to confront a ton of production cuts while fostering this console. Likewise, scalpers have been tormenting the market and have been buying every one of the stocks that drop, making it harder for real purchasers to get their hands on the console.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
PC Magazine
Logitech G Cloud Is a Steam Deck-Style Handheld With a Streaming Focus
Logitech joins the portable gaming system fray today with its own surprise device. The company just announced the Logitech G Cloud, a gaming handheld similar to the Valve Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch Lite, but with its own specific focus. Like its name implies, the G Cloud is aimed at...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September
Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year. PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With New Batch of Freebies
Over the last few months, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been treated to a number of exclusive profile icons. Throughout September, the company has released designs based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, and wave 3 is now available. Subscribers can snag these new icons for just 10 Platinum Points each, and the latest wave features designs based on Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and Super Mario Bros. 3. There are also icons based on the NES itself, the Japanese Famicom, and more. Each one costs just 10 Platinum Points, and the wave will be available through September 26th.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
dotesports.com
Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disc drive
PlayStation 5 fans might see a new version of the Sony console next year, with a PS5 device with a detachable disc drive reportedly in development. The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles in the market and will likely maintain its spot for the foreseeable future. New versions of consoles are common after a few years, and the next PS5 model might introduce a substantial change that allows players to remove or attach a disc drive.
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Science Focus
The best camera gimbals you can buy in 2022 reviewed
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether you want a stand-alone gimbal, one for your camera, or for your phone, these are the best available. Serious videographer, amateur camera enthusiast, or just someone looking to produce a high-quality video for a...
ComicBook
Bloodborne for PC Rumored to Have Previously Existed at PlayStation
A version of FromSoftware's Bloodborne that ran on PC is rumored to have existed within PlayStation at one point. In recent years, a new port or remaster of Bloodborne for PC and PS5 is something that numerous PlayStation fans have been begging for. And while it seems likely that PlayStation isn't going to make good on these requests any time soon, one studio that previously belonged to Sony is said to have had the game running on PC.
