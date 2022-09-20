Read full article on original website
Coach Q&A: John Scott Jr. breaks down deep Penn State defensive line
Coming off a matchup in which his positional unit accounted for four of seven total sacks at Auburn, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is encouraged by early-season progression but continues to eye improvements. Now in his third season on the Nittany Lions' staff, he spent some time Thursday speaking with media for the first time since August, so there was plenty to catch up on.
PODCAST: Penn State aims to build momentum in Beaver Stadium; official visit leads recruiting updates
Moving forward from an emphatic beatdown of Auburn, Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon for its final non-conference game of the regular season. Central Michigan, carrying a 1-2 record, comes to campus from the Mid-American Conference for a noon kickoff. After breaking down the impact of...
Current Nittany Lions aim to earn respect of Penn State's 1982 national championship team
If you're attending No. 14 Penn State’s game against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday, be prepared to stay in your seat for the halftime festivities. In news that had kind of flown under the radar until this week, the university is honoring the Nittany Lions’ legendary 1982 national championship team during the break.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, September 22
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Penn State men’s basketball announces tip times, TV assignments for 2022-23 schedule
The 2023-23 Penn State men’s basketball schedule is essentially complete after the tip times and TV assignments for the majority of this season’s schedule were announced Thursday. Overall, Penn State will play 20 games on Big Ten Network, four on BTN+, five on one of the ESPN networks...
No. 14 Penn State football's projected Central Michigan depth chart
No. 14 Penn State football plays host to unranked Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday. What will the PSU depth chart look like for the game, which kicks off at noon Eastern and can be seen on BTN?. Overall, this is how we now think things will stand when the...
College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4
College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
