San Luis Obispo, CA

Woods Humane hosting second annual ‘Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival’

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Community invited to attend, including leashed and friendly dogs

– Woods Humane Society invites the community—including leashed and friendly dogs—to its San Luis Obispo campus for the second annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, autumn-themed, community pet celebration, which caps off October’s National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, offers canine carnival activities such as a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls, as well as Halloween festivities like the kids’ and canines’ costume contests and a trick-for-treat training challenge. Guests can also prepare for the holidays by taking seasonal family photos at the Woods Pup-kin Patch or with Santa Paws, and by shopping in the open-air Pet Fair for local artisan gifts and goods.

Festival vendors include Ziggy’s Hot Vegan Takeout, Paradise Shaved Ice, Tails Pet Boutique, Gentle Touch Pet Training, Central Coast Veterinary Services, Doggie Salon & Spa, C.A.R.E. 4 Paws critical pet services, face painting by Inspirational Art Center, and many more. Neighboring SLO County Animal Services will also be offering free microchips for pets during the event (while supplies last).

“Dogs and cats bring so much joy and richness to our lives,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent. “The Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival is one day in the year when SLO County’s pet-loving community can stop everything they’re doing, come together, and celebrate these beloved animals. Whether they adopt a new pet or treat their current pets to some fall-themed fun, it’s our hope that this event inspires more tails to wag and more pet owners to smile.”

For more event information, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/FallFestival or call (805) 543-9316.

Atascadero, CA
The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

