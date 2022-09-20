ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Nissan Recalls 200,000 Pickups Due to Roll-Away Threat

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy2Ha_0i2wNHKO00

Japanese automaker Nissan (NSANY) is recalling over 200,000 pickup trucks due to a risk the vehicles could roll away while in park, federal regulators said.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration said in a report that the company is recalling certain 2020-2023 Titan and Frontier vehicles.

Nissan is not aware of any confirmed field incidents related to the problem.

The agency said that the transmission parking pawl, which locks the gears into place, may not engage when the vehicle is shifted into park, resulting in a vehicle rollaway.

NHTSA estimated that 1% of the vehicles could have the defect.

The production dates for the Titan run from Dec. 13, 2019, to Aug. 25, 2022. The Frontier's production dates run from June 10, 2020, to June 25, 2021.

The issue is specific to Nissan and Frontier vehicles equipped with 9-speed transmissions.

In July, Nissan received a report from its Canton, Miss., plant that a 2022 Nissan Frontier vehicle produced after June 14 moved after being placed in park, regulators said.

TheStreet Smarts

TheStreet’s Single Smartest Insight From The Day

Exclusive newsletter delivered to your inbox daily covering important investing topics pulled from TheStreet’s premium content.

  • Cut Through The Noise
  • Your Personal Financial Advisor
  • Investing Cheat Sheet

The company confirmed the problem through testing by Jatco, which makes the nine-speed transmission.

NHTSA said "the issue appeared to be related to insufficient lifting force of the parking pole, due to friction between the parking rod and parking wedge."

Nissan stopped the shipments from the Canton facility. After conducting an audit, the company identified 11 out of 83 vehicles with the problem.

Owners are advised to apply the parking brake every time they park their vehicles, regulators said. A remedy plan is currently being developed.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 1 and owners may contact Nissan's customer service at +1-800-867-7669.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Frontier#Parking Brake#Parking Pawl#Vehicles#Linus Business#Japanese#Nhtsa
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy