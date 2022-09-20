ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
WWD

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
wmagazine.com

Margot Robbie Was “Mortified” When the Barbie Set Pics Went Viral

While these days, Margot Robbie is back to wearing designer looks while promoting her upcoming David O. Russell film, Amsterdam, it wasn’t long ago that the Internet was obsessing over pictures of the Australian actress decked out in neon digs on the set of Barbie. In the heat of the summer, the set pics from Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film were seemingly all anyone could talk about, but now, Robbie is revealing she wasn’t too pleased with all the attention.
wmagazine.com

Madonna Seems to Be Taking Style Notes From Rihanna

Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Overalls With Diamond Cuff Earrings & Shiny Loafers for Stepbrother Evan Ross 34th Birthday Party

Tracee Ellis Ross took a casual approach to summer style while attending her stepbrother Evan Ross’ 34th birthday party in Los Angeles. Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson hosted the celebration at their home and several celebrities joined in on the festivities including, Terrance Howard, Tiffany Haddish and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Tracee looked cool and casual for the occasion, posing for photos in a pair of cream overalls. The garment had wide straps, side slant pockets and black buttons. She paired the one-piece silhouette with a black bodysuit. For glam, the “Black-ish” actress opted for a fresh face with...
Footwear News

Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels

If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Footwear News

Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Glamour

Olivia Wilde’s Massive Chunky Boots Were Made for Stomping Away From All This Drama

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wait, was there some drama going on with Don't Worry Darling and its press tour? Because Olivia Wilde hasn't heard of it. The film's director, who is rumored to be feuding with at least one if not all of its stars, is fresh from the New York City premiere and looking light and carefree as the daisy-petal cutouts on her dress. My favorite part of this look is undoubtedly the boots, which dial up the chunk factor to 11.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle

Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
