Wait, was there some drama going on with Don't Worry Darling and its press tour? Because Olivia Wilde hasn't heard of it. The film's director, who is rumored to be feuding with at least one if not all of its stars, is fresh from the New York City premiere and looking light and carefree as the daisy-petal cutouts on her dress. My favorite part of this look is undoubtedly the boots, which dial up the chunk factor to 11.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO