TikTok: How to Delete a TikTok Now Post
TikTok Now encourages every TikTok user to share a post at an exact time each day.
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Ram Wants A Small Truck To Fight The Ford Maverick In America
With the evergreen Ram 1500 and explosive Ram 1500 TRX, the US carmaker traditionally does battle with rivals such as Ford and Chevrolet in the full-size truck market. But as the competition starts venturing into the mid to small-size truck world, Ram is looking to benefit by making the same move. There have been whispers in the past of a midsize Ram truck, and we know that an EV version of the 1500 is coming soon. In a recent interview with Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr., Autoblog discovered a few interesting facts about Ram's plans, including details on some tasty new reveals.
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
TikTok Beefs Up #BookTok With Penguin Random House
TikTok users can now link their favorite books from Penguin Random House within their videos following a partnership...
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners
Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
Adweek's Metaverse Marketing Returns for Season Two
Welcome back, fellow pioneers! About a year ago, we made a big bet that business professionals would be...
Change coming to pay-at-pump petrol stations as drivers charged up to £100 before filling up
Petrol stations and supermarkets are introducing a "hold charge" to make sure drivers have enough funds to fill up their fuel tanks. The change will be rolled out to every petrol station in the UK now a payment scheme trialled in selected locations has ended. As reported by WalesOnline, the change means customer's debit or credit cards will be temporarily charged up to £100 by retailers.
YouTube Partner Program Will Welcome Shorts Creators in Early 2023
YouTube detailed several monetization options for creators on its platform at its inaugural Made on YouTube event in...
Twitch Tightens Policies on Gambling Streams
The streamers spoke, and Twitch listened: The Amazon-owned streaming platform updated its policies to remove gambling sites.
Snapchat: How to Add a Poll to a Post
Snapchat allows users to add polls to their posts in the social networking application. Users can type their...
Domo Marks 10 Years of Looking at What Happens Online in 1 Minute
The annual Data Never Sleeps infographic from business cloud application platform Domo reached double digits, as the 10th...
Insider Intelligence: Trust in Social Platforms Continues to Erode
Trust in social platforms continues to erode, according to the new Digital Trust Benchmark 2022 report from Insider...
