This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas
It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
Appreciation for Arkansas Firefighters at 2022 Rural Fire Show
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting the 2022 Rural Fire Show on October 1, at the Conway Expo and Event Center. This is a free event in appreciation of all firefighters in Arkansas and their families to honor them...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
Your Next Rt 66 Texas Panhandle Trip Should Include A Giant Cross
The next time you're planning a trip out Route 66, also known as Interstate 40, through the Panhandle of Texas, you should plan a visit to this 190' giant Cross in Groom, Texas. Located about 40 miles east of Amarillo, Groom, Texas is a pretty small town with a couple...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Funny Southern Wives Tales You Will See In Arkansas
Have you heard of an old wives tale? You know the thing about when you spill the salt you need to toss some over your shoulder? Or the one about open umbrellas in your home? Well here are some funny Southern wives' tales you will see in Arkansas. Knock On...
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Big Tex Choice Award Winners Are In – Can’t You Just Taste It?
If you are a Texas State Fair food aficionado, then this is the biggest news designed for your taste buds all year. The verdict is in for the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards. We hear it was a battle for the ages. An all-star panel of judges tasted...
Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren
Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
How Did The Natural State Of Arkansas Get Its Name?
I stumbled on a video that tells you exactly how each state got its name and of course, I was very curious about how Arkansas got its name. Being a 20-year resident of the great state of Arkansas I didn't think much about the history of the state. We all know it was part of the Louisiana Purchase and from previous stories, I know that it officially became a state in 1836.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
Deepest Lake in Arkansas
According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
