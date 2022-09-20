Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Cal expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
The Arizona Wildcats have made it out of nonconference play with a 2-1 record, but now the real work begins. The Pac-12 Conference schedule begins Saturday with a trip to Berkeley to take on the California Golden Bears, the only team they beat last season. To better understand this Cal...
Eastern Progress
Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery
Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
Cardinals add Arizona product Stanley Berryhill, 2 others to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals added receivers Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Board, plus cornerback Nate Hairston to the practice squad on Wednesday. Berryhill, an undrafted rookie who played for the Arizona Wildcats over the last four seasons, joined the Atlanta Falcons for training camp and the preseason. He was cut in August.
Arizona Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun wants to be traded to contender
SCOTTSDALE — Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is looking to get moved to a contender. At Coyotes Media Day Wednesday, the defenseman said he is hoping that the team will be able to accommodate him via trade and that the communication has been constant as the Coyotes prepare for another rebuilding season in the desert.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Keeping up the tradition of Marana’s ranching past
Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective. Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is. “We deal with a lot of people...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Tucson, AZ in 2022
Tucson is an excellent place to be with all the exciting and adventurous things one is bound to close paths with when visiting. Tucson is the heart of the Desert Sonoran, offering you numerous opportunities to venture, unplug, and let go for a moment. Touring Tucson enables one to learn the history, technology, geography, and science of the region. In the process, you also get to earn about the foods of the people in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Downed power lines close Sanders Road in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed part of North Sanders Road after power lines fell on the roadway on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Both the north and southbound lanes of Sanders Road are closed between Avra Valley and Moore roads. The road will be closed for several...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson’s Michelle Scalpone finds her home backstage
Tucson native Michelle Scalpone worked in New York and for Disney, but she’s coming full circle as the juggernaut’s Broadway show, “The Lion King,” rolled into town. “The Lion King” grew up in Tucson, she has worked in New York and for Disney, but is back in Arizona this upcoming July for the national tour of Disney’s Broadway show, “The Lion King.”
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
KOLD-TV
DAY 7: State rests case in Christopher Clements murder trial
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Thursday, Sept. 22. A juror was removed, a motion by the defense was denied, and the state rested its case on day 7 of the high-profile murder trial. In total, the state called...
1 Woman Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that at around 10 p.m. they arrived on the 10300 block of East Danwood Way near the intersection of Rita and Houghton roads [..]
From xeriscaping to rainwater harvesting: Tips to reduce water use
If you're looking for some tips to getting started on a water conservation journey, here are five ideas that can help you use less of this precious resource and save money on your water bill.
tmpresale.com
Foreigner in Tucson, AZ Apr 3rd, 2023 – presale passcode
Glad to tell everyone that presale password for another Foreigner presale is available below to WiseGuys users. When the Foreigner presale starts, you will have the opportunity to get tickets before their public sale. You won’t want to miss Foreigner’s concert in Tucson, AZ do you? We think tickets may...
