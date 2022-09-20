ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Clever Real Estate
Motley Fool

Social Security COLA: 3 Things All Retirees Need to Know for 2023

Seniors are on track to receive one of the highest cost-of-living adjustments in decades. This could result in significantly larger checks each month. However, there's an important downside to consider, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Money

Many Gen Z Workers Plan on Retiring Early — With $2 Million in the Bank

Gen Z has its sights set on an early retirement. A new survey from the financial firm Principal finds that on average, members of Gen Z who are saving aggressively for retirement expect to stop working around age 57. Roughly half of those savers (48%) expect to have nest eggs with more than $2 million by the time they retire.
ECONOMY
Money

You Might Be Saving Too Much for Retirement (Yes, Really)

Save early, save often. That's the conventional wisdom on saving for retirement. But if you're overzealous, you might actually be saving more than you need to. That might come as a surprise. The recommendation to save, save, save is so widespread that today even teenagers are saving for retirement. But new research suggests that some Americans may be overestimating the amount of money they will need for a comfortable retirement. This could mean some people save too much money for retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Deciding The Best Time To Retire

Choosing when to retire is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. People typically do so when they’re older, but not every retiree is considered a senior citizen. As a result, some people retire earlier than the recommended age and may not get all the benefits, while those who retire later will likely get a better payout but will have to work additional years.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy