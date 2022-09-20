ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc

At least 8 people injured in explosion at Chicago apartment building

At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a residential building in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said. Of those injured, three are in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. The "mass casualty" incident occurred at Central and West End avenues in the city's South Austin...
CHICAGO, IL
6abc

$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest U.S. history, claimed in IL

CHICAGO -- Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said...
CHICAGO, IL

