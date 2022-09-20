Read full article on original website
vermilionathletics.org
Sailors Fall to Firelands
The Vermilion Sailors traveled to Firelands on Saturday and came up short 3-2. The Sailors scored early into the match off of a Cardi Woodward goal. Vermilion would have a few more chances but would come up short.
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Port Clinton High School
Jack Plas fished with a 78 which was good enough to tie for first place after regulation. He went on to lose the playoff hole, but had a great day. Josh Wilson finished with an 89. AJ Gerber 92, Owen Bouck and Jace Walczak had 94, and Trey Ellis finished with a 100. The boys will be at Sawmill Creek on Monday.
vermilionathletics.org
Freshmen Volleyball falls to Norwalk
The Sailors hosted Norwalk at the midpoint of SBC play on Tuesday. It was a close match with the Sailors coming out strong early in the second. In the end Vermilion was within 2 at the finish after Norwalk staged a comeback mid set. Lauren Logsdon had several kills from the setter position throwing off the Trucker defense. Alyssa Woodward was a key hitter leading kills for the Sailors. Abby Gawry, Delaney Russell, and Elizabeth Okasinski led the defense. Okasinski and Logsdon each had aces in the match. The Sailors take on Elyria Catholic on Saturday next.
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball defeats Norwalk
The Sailors had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday night as they wrap up the midway point of the season with a win against Norwalk. Vermilion remains undefeated in the SBC and will begin the second round of play on Tuesday with Bellevue at home. The Sailors were back at full strength on Tuesday night and each roster player saw the court in the three set victory! The highlight of the match was the celebration for senior Maddie Stout as she earned her 1000th dig in her career. Maddie holds the record for digs that now sits at 1009 and counting with her 16 additonal digs earned against the Truckers. Stout also joined Kaitlin Colahan each earning a game high 8 kills. Gracie Starcovic had 6 in the match and Rachael Lapka had 4. Starcovic, Maddie Taylor, and Angelique Garcia each had 11 service points. Three of Starcovic’s points were aces. Kaitlin Colahan had 4 assist block kills and Starcovic and Taylor had 12 digs each. Angelique Garcia had 14 assists and Rachael Lapka had 8. The Sailors take on Elyria Catholic on Saturday, next! Come support the Sailors!
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians announce 'Fan Appreciation Weekend' for final homestand at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Sept. 21, 2022. As the regular MLB season comes to a close and the pennant race heats up, the Cleveland Guardians have planned a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" as they finish the regular season at Progressive Field.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
barbertonherald.com
‘One-and-done’ turns 32
The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Parma Sweet Stroll
Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
