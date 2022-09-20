Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation
An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Two suspected in break-in at defunct Mexico hospital
Mexico, Missouri police say two men broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday. The post Police: Two suspected in break-in at defunct Mexico hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
abc17news.com
Police investigate report of shots fired in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) No one was hurt in a shooting in central Columbia late Friday night. Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:40 p.m on the 300 block of Melbourne Street. ABC 17 crews on scene saw around six police cars and multiple officers searching the area.
State health officials grant owner more time to reopen hospitals in Fulton, Mexico
State health officials have granted the owners of community hospitals in Fulton and Mexico more time to hold onto their licenses while the hospitals remain closed. The post State health officials grant owner more time to reopen hospitals in Fulton, Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death
Boone County prosecutors charged a man with murder Thursday in connection with a February methamphetamine overdose. The post Columbia man charged with murder in February overdose death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Sunday is the last day of the Mid-Missouri Pride Fest in Downtown Columbia at Rose Music Hall. Organizers say, the event is free and a family friendly event, so the public is welcomed. Organizers say, there will be more than 100 vendors, food, live music performances, and more. Pride Fest Sunday activities will The post Mid-Missouri PrideFest to host inaugural parade in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
abc17news.com
Fulton house fire causes $60,000 in damage, leaves no casualties
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 6 p.m. Friday night. The single-story house fire started in the basement, according to the fire department. It caused about $60,000 in damage to the house in the 1200 block of Kathy Street. When firefighters arrived on...
Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 6