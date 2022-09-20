ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
PIX11

Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says

QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices

According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
Richard Davey
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
PIX11

Could WFH make UN traffic worse? Yes, expert says

MIDTOWN — Virtually every September — except in 2020 when, ironically, the event was actually virtual — the United Nations General Assembly shuts down about a dozen streets and avenues on the East Side of Manhattan to traffic for a week, creating some of the year’s worst congestion for cars, trucks, and buses. This year, […]
travelnoire.com

Newark Airport Will No Longer Be Considered An NYC Airport Starting Next Month

A Lufthansa Group memo was circulated last week on Twitter, revealing that the airport would be separated from the other NYC airports. According to the memo, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) “has introduced a new standard for ‘Multi-Airport Cities.’” Multi-Airport Cities are large cities that have multiple airports sharing an IATA city code.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
PIX11

NYC to crack down on fast food chains with illegal worker schedules

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City may soon be cracking down on fast food restaurants accused of abusing their workers with unfair and unsafe scheduling practices. “Our managers were breaking the very laws meant to protect us,” Paloma Nunez told NYC Council members gathered for a hearing Monday. She was one of several […]
