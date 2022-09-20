Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Related
These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
New MTA bus drivers cause increase in bus collisions
The MTA says inexperienced drivers are partly the cause of an increase in crashes involving MTA buses. A hiring freeze early in the pandemic, combined with a surge in retirements, has contributed to hundreds of new bus drivers on the road. [ more › ]
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Man pleads not guilty in brutal beating of subway cleaner in Bronx station
Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was surrounded by other transit workers as he sat in a Bronx courtroom Thursday to see the man charged with brutally beating him in August.
NYC public housing residents will get free internet access by 2023. Weirdly, that’s a downgrade.
City Council members raised concerns about the new program’s reliance on massive internet service providers, some of which have been the targets of lawsuits. The city’s plan for public broadband is still on hold. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
electrek.co
Here’s how Canadian hydropower will power 1 million New York City homes from 2026
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line, will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean electricity from Canada’s Hydro-Québec, the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world, to New York City. HVDC energy transmission transmits power over long distances more efficiently than alternating current (AC) transmission.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams unveils free WiFi program for NYCHA residents that could cost upward of $30M annually
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers living in NYCHA developments will be able to get free WiFi and basic cable as part of a multi-million dollar program rolled out Monday by Mayor Adams, who touted the initiative as a long overdue “21st century infrastructure” necessity. The program, dubbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
Could WFH make UN traffic worse? Yes, expert says
MIDTOWN — Virtually every September — except in 2020 when, ironically, the event was actually virtual — the United Nations General Assembly shuts down about a dozen streets and avenues on the East Side of Manhattan to traffic for a week, creating some of the year’s worst congestion for cars, trucks, and buses. This year, […]
travelnoire.com
Newark Airport Will No Longer Be Considered An NYC Airport Starting Next Month
A Lufthansa Group memo was circulated last week on Twitter, revealing that the airport would be separated from the other NYC airports. According to the memo, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) “has introduced a new standard for ‘Multi-Airport Cities.’” Multi-Airport Cities are large cities that have multiple airports sharing an IATA city code.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYC to crack down on fast food chains with illegal worker schedules
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City may soon be cracking down on fast food restaurants accused of abusing their workers with unfair and unsafe scheduling practices. “Our managers were breaking the very laws meant to protect us,” Paloma Nunez told NYC Council members gathered for a hearing Monday. She was one of several […]
Early Addition: Top NYPD officer blames 'the media' for making people think the subway is more dangerous than it is
Because subway crime is down, here are your early links: Chris Redd leaving SNL, a chess cheater, and more. [ more › ]
Cops searching for man who groped woman in Midtown East subway station
Police are searching for a man who groped a 45-year-old woman at a Midtown East subway station last week. The stranger grabbed the victim’s butt on the northbound 6 train platform at the East 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.
Comments / 0