Chicago, IL

KGO

A doggone fun day at a canine competition in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Competitive canines from all over the world gathered in Naperville, Illinois the weekend of September 3rd to compete in the Ashley Whippet Invitational Competition. These daring dogs competed in different events, dazzling the judges and spectators. Maryann traveled all the way from Ontario, Canada with her dog,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
KGO

$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest U.S. history, claimed in IL

CHICAGO -- Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said...
CHICAGO, IL

