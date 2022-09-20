Read full article on original website
Related
KGO
Horse-riding side saddle escaramuzas keep centuries-old Mexican sport alive in Chicago suburbs
BEECHER, Ill. -- Mexico's oldest sport is charrería. "It's considered the national sport - everyone thinks it's soccer but it's charrería," said Vereniz Llamas. The men who practice the equestrian sport are known as charros but perhaps more impressive are the women, who are called escaramuzas. It literally translates to skirmish in English.
KGO
Giant Cheetos puff up bar menu at art-inspired Esmé in Chicago's Lincoln Park
CHICAGO -- The whirring sound of grain exploding under pressure is not what one expects at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but Chef Jenner Tomaska at Lincoln Park's Esmé says it's crucial to making a house favorite on the bar menu: Flamin' Hot Cheeto. "A friend helped me build the machine,"...
KGO
A doggone fun day at a canine competition in suburban Chicago
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Competitive canines from all over the world gathered in Naperville, Illinois the weekend of September 3rd to compete in the Ashley Whippet Invitational Competition. These daring dogs competed in different events, dazzling the judges and spectators. Maryann traveled all the way from Ontario, Canada with her dog,...
KGO
$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest U.S. history, claimed in IL
CHICAGO -- Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said...
Comments / 0