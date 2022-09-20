BEECHER, Ill. -- Mexico's oldest sport is charrería. "It's considered the national sport - everyone thinks it's soccer but it's charrería," said Vereniz Llamas. The men who practice the equestrian sport are known as charros but perhaps more impressive are the women, who are called escaramuzas. It literally translates to skirmish in English.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO