ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

China Livestream Star Austin Li Returns After Disappearing for Three Months

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I80Q4_0i2w5OOa00

SHANGHAI — Austin Li , China ‘s biggest livestream star, quietly returned to Tmall after disappearing for more than three months.

Li, who broke records for selling 15,000 lipsticks in five minutes, had been missing since June 3 for triggering the censorship system when he promoted a tank-like ice cream product a day before the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest.

More from WWD

His first livestream marked the end of a temporary ban for his political insensitivity.

The one-and-a-half-hour livestream featured 27 products, including Anta sneakers, Neiwai lingerie and Judydoll lipsticks. During the livestream, 17 products sold out. In total, it garnered more than 62.5 million views by the end of the session.

Chinese netizens largely welcomed Li’s return. The hashtag “Austin Li Livestream” received more than 28.4 million clicks on Weibo.

“Shop rationally, shop happily, only buy what you need,” Li said before introducing each product, reiterating the theme of the livestream.

Li returns ahead of the Singles’ Day sales, China ’s largest e-commerce shopping event, on Nov. 11. During last year’s Singles’ Day, Li generated 10.65 billion renminbi, or $1.56 billion, in gross merchandise value, the equivalent to what several physical retailers make in a year combined.

“With his tens of millions of dedicated followers, his livestreams and associated discounts are a major draw for Tmall as it fends off a challenge from Douyin,” said Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer of WPIC, a Beijing-based e-commerce consulting firm.

“However, his return doesn’t stop the shift toward brands prioritizing owned livestream content, which is better for their margins and allows them to own the interaction with consumers,” said Cooke.

According to Cooke, star livestreamers usually demand a steeper discount on products and charge a 20 percent commission plus a service fee.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Cai Xukun Is Tag Heuer’s Latest Ambassador for China

TIMELY RELEASE: Cai Xukun, also known under the mononym “Kun,” is Tag Heuer’s newest brand ambassador for China. The Swiss watchmaker has tapped the musical artist and actor to represent the brand, revealing a first campaign breaking online on Thursday.  More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault stated Cai “demonstrated remarkable talent in songwriting and performing” in addition to being “incredibly athletic, truly daring and never stops challenging the limits,” matching the brand’s mind-set. Regularly topping charts with his solo music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut. Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Censorship In China#Beijing#Renminbi#Wwd Louis Vuitton Spring#Judydoll#Chinese
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
Vice

A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy