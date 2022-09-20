Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hunter Reynolds Takes 2nd at Region with Even-Par 71
Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds made a run at a regional golf championship on Wednesday. At 2-under par, Reynolds held a one-shot lead with three holes to go at the 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. However, a late double bogey saw Reynolds finish at even-par...
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney
Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Wedge Game Helps Whittington Advance to Owensboro
Caldwell County sophomore Collin Whittington thought a score in the mid-70s would punch his ticket to the State First Round in Owensboro next week. Whittington went out and shot a 6-over-par 77 at the Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah on Wednesday in the 1st Region golf tournament. Sure enough, that qualified for the CCHS golfer for Monday’s event at Owensboro Country Club.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels End Skid With 10-0 Win Over McLean (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County Lady Colonels put an end to their six-match losing streak Thursday evening. The Lady Colonels more than doubled their offensive output of the season in picking up a mercy-rule 10-0 win over the McLean County Cougars at the Stadium of Champions. On senior night, the Lady Colonel...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Volleyball 3 Hopkinsville 0
Caldwell County’s girls swept three sets from Hopkinsville in volleyball action Tuesday night in Princeton. YSE was there and has lots of photos of the Lady Tiger teams.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown Takes 2nd at 1st Region Golf
Cathryn Brown’s quest for a second-straight regional championship fell just a few shots short on Monday, but the Lyon County senior captured runner-up honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. Brown carded a 3-over-par 75 on a difficult course that produced just one...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Runs Win Streak Over UHA to Seven
Madisonville-North Hopkins survived a long second set and used its power at the net to hand University Heights Academy a straight-set loss Tuesday on Don Parsons Court. The Lady Maroons never trailed in taking the first set 25-15. Kendrea White had five of her 12 kills in the opening set. Kaitlyn Orange added four kills.
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Extends Win Streak Against Hoptown
Caldwell County extended its volleyball winning streak against Hopkinsville to 24 matches by sweeping three sets Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Caldwell, now 8-4, ran out to an 11-2 lead out of the gate while taking the first set 25-10. The second set was the most competitive,...
yoursportsedge.com
Paducah Tilghman Stops Caldwell Win Streak, 1-0
Paducah Tilghman got a goal just a few minutes into the second half and held on for a 1-0 victory over Caldwell County in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday. Dawson Black picked up the goal for the homestanding Blue Tornado, who improved to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, Caldwell...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
clayconews.com
Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky
GUTHRIE, KY - Yesterday, Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to help the southern Pennyrile Region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to serve Caldwell...
yoursportsedge.com
Marshall Girls Roll to Another Regional Title
The sun still rises in the east, dogs still chase cats, and Marshall County’s girls are still the 1st Region golf champions. The Lady Marshals rolled to the team title for the sixth-straight year on Monday at the 1st Region golf tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. Marshall...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
whopam.com
Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear presents $30M to construct natural gas pipeline in southern Pennyrile region
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $30 million in funding to support the southern Pennyrile region build a critical natural gas pipeline to support rapid business growth. The governor says this new line will extend roughly 50 miles through Christian, Todd and Trigg counties and have the capacity to...
whopam.com
Two hurt in West 18th Street wreck
A Crofton resident was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street Tuesday morning. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Betty Dixon of Crofton was heading southbound on High Street, when they reportedly lost consciousness behind the wheel. The vehicle continued onto West 18th and 54-year-old Jerome Taylor of Hopkinsville, who was operating a vehicle east on West 18th, was unable to avoid a collision.
