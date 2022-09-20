Read full article on original website
Lower seeding rates produce same results as extra seeds for winter legume cover crop
When it comes to seeding rates for winter legume cover crops, more seed doesn’t necessarily mean much more biomass production and weed suppression. A recent study for specialty crop growers by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station found that lower seeding rates for winter legume cover crops produced statistically similar cover crop biomass production for most legumes tested. The one exception was crimson clover, which produced more biomass with a higher seeding rate. Overall, hairy vetch and Austrian winter pea produced the highest biomass.
Planting wheat too early can lead to problems
The general target date for planting wheat for optimum grain yields in Kansas is within a week of the best pest management planting date, or BPMP (formerly known as the “Hessian fly-free”) date. If forage production is the primary goal, earlier planting (mid-September) can increase forage yield. However,...
More than 800 exhibitors participate at KJLS
The Kansas Junior Livestock Show will host 826 youth for the 90th annual event. Exhibitors have entered 1,827 head of livestock, which includes 152 market steers, 380 breeding heifers, 229 market hogs, 152 breeding gilts, 310 market lambs, 213 breeding ewes, 210 market goats and 181 commercial doe kids. The statewide event will be held September 30 - October 2 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
