When it comes to seeding rates for winter legume cover crops, more seed doesn’t necessarily mean much more biomass production and weed suppression. A recent study for specialty crop growers by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station found that lower seeding rates for winter legume cover crops produced statistically similar cover crop biomass production for most legumes tested. The one exception was crimson clover, which produced more biomass with a higher seeding rate. Overall, hairy vetch and Austrian winter pea produced the highest biomass.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO