Chicago, IL

ABC7 Los Angeles

$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest U.S. history, claimed in IL

CHICAGO -- Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said...
