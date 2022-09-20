ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

WVNews

Feds must adopt regulatory reform for W.Va. natural gas jobs

Working in the Natural Gas industry, I am excited about the prospects for clearing some of the hurdles that have hindered the development of the state’s bountiful reserves of natural gas. We are paid on the volume of natural gas produced from wells and the price for that gas....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNews

West Virginia IJDC takes action on Harrison County projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced $25,000 in funding for an Anmoore sewer project in a news release issued Thursday. The project is one of four sewer and four water system improvement projects approved for funding at the IJDC’s meeting on Sept. 7.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Taiwanese Delegation signs agreements to purchase U.S. corn and soybeans valued at more than $2.6B

DES MOINES -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for the purchase of corn and soybeans.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

Perfectly-timed autumn weather comes to West Virginia, leaves to change quicker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dramatic changes in the weather don’t always line up perfectly with the arrival of the seasons, but it did this time. After a hot Wednesday afternoon with a recorded high of about 85 degrees, a cold front pushed through overnight and ushered in storms that helped bring in cooler temperatures just as the autumnal equinox arrived Thursday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

Marlene Kay Mick

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marlene Kay Mick, 41, of Mount Clare, left this world on Satur…
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WVNews

Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop

Combines have started rolling in parts of Iowa, and if it hasn’t started in some areas, the harvest season is on the cusp. With the exception of northeastern Iowa, dry weather has been the story of the past month. The northwestern and southeastern parts of Iowa have pockets classified as extreme drought, while many other counties are classified under severe or moderate drought. Despite the tough conditions, some agronomists think yields may not be as low as expected.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man's girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WVNews

GCDCC announces three newly elected members

MCHENRY — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) announced that three new committee members were elected in the primary election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

