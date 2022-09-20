Read full article on original website
WVNews
Feds must adopt regulatory reform for W.Va. natural gas jobs
Working in the Natural Gas industry, I am excited about the prospects for clearing some of the hurdles that have hindered the development of the state’s bountiful reserves of natural gas. We are paid on the volume of natural gas produced from wells and the price for that gas....
WVNews
West Virginia IJDC takes action on Harrison County projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced $25,000 in funding for an Anmoore sewer project in a news release issued Thursday. The project is one of four sewer and four water system improvement projects approved for funding at the IJDC’s meeting on Sept. 7.
WVNews
Area emergency & health agencies team up to offer preparedness event for West Virginia Scout troops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Preparedness Weekend, an event sponsored by a group of emergency and health agencies, will give area Scout troops the opportunity to see presentations on wilderness care, CPR, search and rescue, EMS duties, Stop the Bleed, radiation safety, medical helicopter capabilities and more. The...
WVNews
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at Mylan Park Aquatic Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, according to Gov. Jim Justice. USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November, and the winner will be announced in...
WVNews
'The 2 people who ruined her life': Both adults who molested young girl get prison terms from Harrison, West Virginia, judge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A second defendant has received a lengthy prison term in a case in which the state alleged sex crimes against a young child. Virgil Lee Lamb Jr., 44, of Mount Clare, was sentenced Thursday to 5-25 years in prison, followed by 50 years of court-supervised release, for his crime.
WVNews
Taiwanese Delegation signs agreements to purchase U.S. corn and soybeans valued at more than $2.6B
DES MOINES -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today hosted members of the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. The delegation’s primary purpose for visiting Iowa was to sign letters of intent for the purchase of corn and soybeans.
WVNews
Michigan woman faces drug charges after traffick stop in Gallia County, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan woman who was stopped in Gallia County, Ohio on Aug. 19 faces a felony drug charge after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a .44 special pistol, 63 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of heroin and 54 grams of methamphetamines with a street value of $20,807, according to police reports.
WVNews
Perfectly-timed autumn weather comes to West Virginia, leaves to change quicker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Dramatic changes in the weather don’t always line up perfectly with the arrival of the seasons, but it did this time. After a hot Wednesday afternoon with a recorded high of about 85 degrees, a cold front pushed through overnight and ushered in storms that helped bring in cooler temperatures just as the autumnal equinox arrived Thursday afternoon.
WVNews
Marlene Kay Mick
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marlene Kay Mick, 41, of Mount Clare, left this world on Satur…
WVNews
Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop
Combines have started rolling in parts of Iowa, and if it hasn’t started in some areas, the harvest season is on the cusp. With the exception of northeastern Iowa, dry weather has been the story of the past month. The northwestern and southeastern parts of Iowa have pockets classified as extreme drought, while many other counties are classified under severe or moderate drought. Despite the tough conditions, some agronomists think yields may not be as low as expected.
WVNews
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man's girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release,...
WVNews
GCDCC announces three newly elected members
MCHENRY — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) announced that three new committee members were elected in the primary election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November.
