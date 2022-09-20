ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback

Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) Delivers Mixed Q2 Numbers

Travel service provider Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has delivered a mixed set of second-quarter numbers. Revenue dropped 32% year-over-year to $598 million but came in ahead of expectations by about $87 million. EPADS at -$0.05 though fell short of consensus by $0.07. The company witnessed a more than 100% year-over-year jump in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Renovacor (NYSE: RCOR) Up After Acquisition By Rocket Pharma

Shares of Renovacor (NYSE: RCOR) were up in early morning trading on Tuesday following the news of its acquisition by Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT). Rocket will acquire Renovacor in an all-stock deal for $2.60 per share, based on the volume-weighted average trading price of Rocket stock priced at $15.51 for the 30 trading days through and including Monday, September 19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
tipranks.com

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Drops on Lowered Guidance

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares are sliding today as the company lowered its full-year guidance. CC now expects adjusted EBITDA to land between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion (which is 7% lower than the earlier guidance at the midpoint). The development comes owing to a slowdown in demand in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
tipranks.com

This Insider Bought Third Harmonic Bio (NASDAQ:THRD) Stock Worth $5.1M

A venture fund bought additional shares of Third Harmonic Bio stock on September 19. Along with the convertible Preferred stock, the fund has become a more than 10% owner of the company. Atlas Venture Fund XI, L.P. purchased an additional 300,000 shares of Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) aggregating $5.10...
STOCKS
Money

Stocks and Crypto Prices Are Following the Same Patterns. What Does That Mean for Investors?

If you're a stock market investor looking for some relief in crypto, you've been out of luck this year. Stocks and cryptocurrencies are very different kinds of investments. Yet the stock market and cryptos like bitcoin and ether have moved largely in tandem with one another during many of the major ups and downs investors have endured in 2022. Just look at June, when the S&P 500 fell into a bear market — and bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, also plunged.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ipof#Linus Business#Social Capital Iv Lrb
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG): Is This 7%-Yielding REIT Worth Buying?

Simon Property Group’s recovery remains strong, as its financial results approach their pre-pandemic levels. With shares trading at an inexpensive valuation and a hefty dividend yield, investors might want to consider SPG stock. One company that income-oriented investors have historically appreciated for its hefty dividends and overall qualities is...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?

With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Ford Shares (NYSE:F) Plunged Over 12%

Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) plunged in today’s session. As of this writing, the stock is down over 12%. This can be attributed to Ford’s recent announcement that it will incur additional supplier costs of $1 billion due to supply chain issues. The stock started the day in the...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It

Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider

Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares surged nearly 7%

Viva Energy’s shares soared as investors welcomed the company’s plan to expand its operation with the purchase of Coles Express fuel stations and convenience stores. TipRanks insights show that investors remain mostly bullish on Viva shares’ outlook. Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares soared almost 7% today, hitting an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops on $30M Securities Offerings

Shares of Biopharmaceutical company MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are tanking today owing to a registered securities offering of ~7.57 million shares and ~9.85 million warrants which will enable accredited investors in the agreement to acquire additional shares of the company. MDWD expects to raise gross proceeds of ~$30.5 million from the offerings....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Slides on Weak Q4

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) are sliding in the pre-market session today after its fourth-quarter showing. Top-line declined 8% over the prior year to C$50.2 million. Owing to impairment charges, net loss widened to C$618.8 million from a net loss of C$134 million in the year-ago period. While the company’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy