Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Mark Zuckerberg is 'continuing to derail' Facebook, says Harvard expert: 'He's really lost his way'
Mark Zuckerberg's poor leadership skills are slowly dragging Meta toward failure, a Harvard expert says. Zuckerberg's shortcomings as CEO are "continuing to derail" the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, according to Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic. "I...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting baby No. 3
Zuckerberg has two kids, Max and August, with his college sweetheart and wife of 10 years, Priscilla Chan.
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Jeff Bezos was just dethroned as the 2nd richest person in the world by Asia's wealthiest individual
Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person. In February, he became the richest Asian person, and has passed Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault. Adani's conglomerate, Adani Group, includes businesses in energy, transportation, and ports. Jeff Bezos lost his title as world's second-richest person...
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
It’s not easy being the CEO of Meta these days. Mark Zuckerberg is reminded of that most mornings the second he wakes up. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he told Joe Rogan on his hugely popular (and sometimes controversial) Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Mark Zuckerberg is dragging Meta to failure says Harvard expert
Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, thinks that Mark Zuckerberg has "really lost his way" and is slowly dragging his company Meta to failure. George made these comments while speaking to CNBC about his new book titled True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
Mark Zuckerberg Lost $71 Billion This Year, Plummeting Down World's Rich List
The personal wealth of Meta overlord Mark Zuckerberg has plummeted by $71 billion in 2022 alone, according to Bloomberg. While Wall Street has been having a rough year in general, the decline of Zuck’s fortunes is the biggest seen among any of the billionaires. Zuckerberg still has a total...
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More In Wealth In 2022 Than The Value Of Uber
One of the most well-known CEOs is having a rough year, with the stock of the company he founded losing more than half its value since the beginning of 2022. Here’s a look at how Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms META, has seen his wealth erode.
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
Amid a broader tech rout, one billionaire, in particular, has seen his fortune get extra squeezed. According to Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg lost the most money since the beginning of the year out of the "ultra-rich" tracked on the outlet's Billionaires Index: a whopping $71 billion. Musk's net worth dropped by...
Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta Woes
Mark Zuckerberg ’s pivot into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world. Even in a rough year for just about every US tech titan, the wealth erased from the chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. stands out. His fortune has been cut in half and then some, dropping by $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich tracked by the.
A worker at a virtual reality center reportedly opened an exploding package that criticized Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse
Boston Police responded to reports of an exploding package at Northeastern University on Tuesday. CNN reported that the package contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and academia's ties to virtual reality. One university staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands, the school said. The...
One of crypto's longest serving CEOs steps down
Jesse Powell is stepping down as CEO of prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange, Kraken. As the company's largest shareholder, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the longest running exchanges, currently ranked fourth...
