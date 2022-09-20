Read full article on original website
Snacks for Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when your body doesn't properly use insulin, a hormone that helps glucose enter your cells. Glucose is a type of sugar that comes from the food you eat and is needed for energy. But because the insulin doesn't get the glucose into the cell, the glucose builds up in your blood, causing elevated blood glucose (blood sugar).
The Weather Channel
Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study
A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
msn.com
People Who Consume Artificial Sweeteners May Have a 9% Higher Risk for Heart Disease, New Research Suggests
The average American adult consumes 77 grams of sugar (a little more than 6 tablespoons) per day, according to the American Heart Association. Compare that to the AHA's recommended limits for added sugars …. Men: at most 36 grams, which equals 9 teaspoons or 150 calories, per day. Women: at...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
Medical News Today
Dairy products may protect against type 2 diabetes, but red and processed meat raise risk
About 90–95% of all diagnosed diabetes cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC. A new meta-analysis links low fat dairy products with a reduced risk of developing T2D. The study correlated red and processed meats with a greater T2D risk while finding suitable protein alternatives in fish...
Using Artificial Sweeteners May Raise the Risk of Heart Disease, Study Shows
Artificial sweeteners— also called sugar substitutes—can be found in everything from soft drinks to baked goods, yogurts, cereals and dairy products. These sweeteners have long been viewed as a way to avoid the health-related risks associated with traditional sweeteners, such as high blood sugar, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Many people also use artificial sweetening alternatives rather than real sugars as a way to cut calories and lose weight.
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Study: Waist-to-hip ratio should replace BMI to measure healthy weight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New research suggests that waist-to-hip ratio, and not body mass index is a better measure of healthy weight -- and may predict early death better than BMI. The researchers urge using the new method to replace BMI, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called "an inexpensive and easy tool" because that calculation requires only a person's height and weight.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders
Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
msn.com
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Increased Diet of Fish, Fiber, Omega-3 Fatty Acids May Decrease Risk of Death in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
Adults with type 2 diabetes may benefit from eating more whole grains, fish, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids in their diet, which could lower co-morbidities associated with death. A diet rich with whole grains, fish, and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) could lower the risk of dying from all causes...
Medical News Today
Walnuts linked to improved health, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease
Nuts, including walnuts, are generally considered part of a healthy diet because of their high levels of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Researchers from the University of Minnesota found that people who consume walnuts have a better heart disease risk profile than those who do not eat walnuts. The research...
WFMZ-TV Online
Environmental Nutrition: Foods to fight constipation
If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America — about 63 million people in the United States experience the condition, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Chances are most of us have experienced constipation, a condition that becomes more prevalent with advancing age.
pharmacytimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Semaglutide May Also Treat Obesity
Semaglutide is a traditional type 2 diabetes treatment that may help obese individuals lose weight, especially if given at a higher dose. At 3 and 6 months, high doses of semaglutide are suggested to be as clinically effective for weight loss in overweight and obese patients, which supports previous findings from randomized control trials (RCTs). After 6 months, participants experienced a mean weight loss of 12.3 kg (10.9% increase from baseline), and a small portion of participants lost nearly double this percentage.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Advanced, Metastatic Solid Tumors With RET Gene Fusion
Selpercatinib produced clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring a RET gene fusion who progressed on or following prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The approval was based on data from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128), which enrolled 41 patients with RET fusion–positive tumors other than non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer.
healio.com
Ultra-processed food consumption linked to risk for colorectal cancer among men
Men in the highest quintile of ultra-processed food consumption had a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer. Researchers observed no association of overall ultra-processed food consumption and increased colorectal cancer risk among women. Consumption of ultra-processed dairy foods, including yogurt, appeared associated with lower colorectal cancer risk among women.
Healthline
Rich in Omega-3s, Walnuts Linked to Better Health, Reduced Heart Disease Risk
New research suggests that people who consume walnuts have healthier eating habits compared to people who don’t eat walnuts or consume other types of nuts. Results indicate that people who eat walnuts in early adulthood may have healthier body composition and reduced cardiovascular risk factors as they age. Walnuts...
Small Amounts of Dairy May Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes: Study
When consumed in moderation, dairy products like milk and cheese may help prevent Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. The statistics, however, indicate that the risk is increased by red and processed meat. The study by Italian researchers showed that dairy products - especially low-fat ones and yogurt...
MedicalXpress
Liver protein protects against stiff arteries in obesity and diabetes
New research identifies the importance of the protein adropin in preventing stiffness in the arteries of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Arterial stiffness is a condition associated with aging and insulin resistance,...
