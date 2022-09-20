With Ford Motor Company effectively splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – there are many changes on the horizon, particularly for Ford dealers. In fact, Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those two areas or the automaker’s commercial business as soon as 2023, though those that choose to sell EVs must first obtain one of two levels of certification to do so, as well as follow some strict standards. Now, it seems as though some Ford dealers will not have an official online presence when it comes to electric vehicles, either.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO