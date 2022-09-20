Read full article on original website
Top Selling Car of Last Decade
New car sales have declined significantly in recent years, in part due to shortages that affected supply. The pandemic-fueled shortages of microchips and other components were more recently exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has pressured supply chains worldwide. Analysts tend to agree that inventory shortages are what is really pressuring U.S. auto […]
Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla
It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Inc.com
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
fordauthority.com
Some Ford Dealers Will Not Have Official Online Presence For EVs
With Ford Motor Company effectively splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – there are many changes on the horizon, particularly for Ford dealers. In fact, Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those two areas or the automaker’s commercial business as soon as 2023, though those that choose to sell EVs must first obtain one of two levels of certification to do so, as well as follow some strict standards. Now, it seems as though some Ford dealers will not have an official online presence when it comes to electric vehicles, either.
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot
The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
2023 Nissan Maxima Priced From $39,235 For Final Year Of Production
If you haven't already poured one out for the Nissan Maxima, now is the time. The seasoned flagship sedan gets a small price increase for 2023, but it will never be more expensive than it is now. That's because it won't exist. Nissan is killing the Maxima at the end...
CNBC
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion valuation
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of $70.1 billion to $75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening. Volkswagen shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
fordauthority.com
Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers
Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
CARS・
What's Going On With Tesla Shares
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $302.05 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session as the market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised...
Ford Hammered by Inflation
Ford says parts shortages will not do much damage beyond the third quarter. Is that likely?
Qualcomm Partners With Mercedes-Benz, Red Hat On Automotive Tech: What Investors Need To Know
Qualcomm Inc QCOM unveiled partnerships with top manufacturers to propel the development of the next generation of connected vehicles Thursday at its Automotive Investor Day. With the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a collection of integrated technologies that enable connected vehicles, Qualcomm said it is revolutionizing the driving experience. The transformation of...
