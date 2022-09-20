Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
Yardbarker
Defenseman Zdeno Chara retires with Bruins after 24 NHL seasons
"Big Zee" is going to be taking it e-zee. Zdeno Chara, the 6-foot-9 defenseman who made a giant impact on the game, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 24 NHL seasons. Chara shared on his Instagram account that he has signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to “officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.” Chara, now 45, was seen skating with the Bruins at their practice facility as recently as last week – giving way to speculation that he might continue playing this season.
NBC Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
P.K. Subban is hanging up his skates. The free agent defenseman announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons with a Twitter post on Tuesday. “I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy,” Subban wrote. “To this day, I still dream about it.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avalanche star and Stanley Cup champ Nathan MacKinnon becomes NHL's highest-paid player with eight-year, $100.8m extension, surpassing rival Connor McDavid's average annual salary by $100,000
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, surpassing rival Connor McDavid's $12.5 million average annual take by $100,000 a year. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule
New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
The Hockey Writers
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty
With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch This Minnesota Goaltender Prank A Popular NHL-er
The Minnesota Wild are all in with future hall of fame goaltender Marc-André Fleury. It appears that during the NHL Media Tour which was going on in Las Vegas last week, Fleury decided he was going to prank one of his former teammates. The teammate that Flower targeted with his prank was none other than Sidney Crosby, another future NHL Hall of Famer, and former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate.
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Comments / 0