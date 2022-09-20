Farlong Nutraceutical is conducting study on Lifeflower Breviscapine to determine its effectiveness on cognitive health

People who have diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke as people without diabetes. One of the risk factors for heart disease is a high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol level. To treat high cholesterol and lower the risk of getting heart disease, your health care provider may recommend that you take a statin, which is a prescription medicine that can lower the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood. In fact, the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, and the American College of Cardiology recommend that adults with type 2 diabetes ages 40 to 75 should take a statin to prevent heart disease.

