Saint Cloud, MN

mspmag.com

RIP to Minnesota’s ValleySCARE

ValleyFair is saying goodbye to ValleySCARE and Halloween Haunt, the midwest's biggest Halloween attraction to bring to life a new, family-friendly spooky season celebration, Tricks and Treats. ValleyFair describes the event as a fall-festival/Halloween-party combo and is advertised as “all fun and no fright” runing Fridays through Sundays from September 30-October 30.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota

Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?

As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items

ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday. District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am. A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:. Commercial grade kitchen supplies. Weights and weight room equipment. Commercial cleaning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Top 7 Activities for the Spooky Season, 2022

Open select nights during the fall season, the Dead End Hayride has become a staple of the Halloween season in Minnesota. The Dead End Hayride offers three attractions; included with the purchase of a ticket is of course the hayride, but attendees can also access the haunted trail and the haunted cornfield. If you are brave enough, grab a group of friends and explore all of the haunted frights that this hot spot has to offer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

