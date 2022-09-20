Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
DOJ Gets Permission To Argue in the Epic Games vs Apple Appeal
On Oct. 21, the Epic Games vs Apple appeal will be held, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been given permission to present oral arguments in Epic Games's side. In the upcoming appeal, DOJ antitrust lawyers have requested 10 minutes of oral argument time and are likely to restate previous assertions that Apple's victory might harm antitrust enforcement.
Engadget
Meta sued for allegedly dodging Apple's privacy rules
Felix Krause's discovery that Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps can track iPhone owners across websites hasn't sat well with some people. Bloomberg reports users have filed two proposed class action lawsuits accusing Meta of evading Apple's privacy-oriented App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature and consequently violating both federal and state laws barring unauthorized data gathering. Meta supposedly created a workaround by injecting tracking code into websites when you use its in-app browser, letting it monitor activity regardless of whether or not you gave permission to the app.
LAW・
Apple Insider
Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data
Since iOS 14, Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires apps to cease tracking users unless that user explicitly allows them to continue. Facebook has famously objected to ATT, and revealed that it has had an impact of more than $10 billion on its projected earnings. According to Bloomberg, however, a...
LAW・
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Facebook Parent Sued Over 'Secret Work-Around' To Bypass Apple's Privacy Rules And Spy On Users
Meta Platforms Inc. META is being sued for coming up with a workaround to Apple Inc.’s AAPL privacy protection safeguards put in place in 2021, Bloomberg reported. What Happened: Two of Meta-owned Facebook’s users have filed a class-action lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court, alleging that the company built a “secret work-around” to get through the defenses of Apple’s 2021 privacy rules, the report said.
The Verge
The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media
Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Techies From Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Are Paying Hefty Amount To Get 3 Inches Taller
Software engineers from various tech firms are undergoing leg-lengthening procedures to increase their height. According to a report by GQ, Kevin Debiparshad, the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute, said that software engineers from the tech sector comprise a significant chunk of his patients for the cosmetic procedure. The Las...
Apple Insider
Microsoft's next event is around when the Mac & iPad event is expected
Microsoft announced October 12 for its Surface tablet debut, and it is in the middle of the date range expected for an Apple event featuring the Mac and iPad. The October 12 event is Microsoft's first in-person event since the pandemic started, and it will be streamed as well. Starting 10:00 ET on October 12, rumors point to a Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.
NFL・
Comments / 0