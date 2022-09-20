Read full article on original website
Dallas Emergency Manager Calling for More Water Rescue Teams
The city of Dallas has reviewed its emergency response to the recent flash flooding.Wade Austin/Unsplash. The Dallas Emergency Manager is calling for more boats and water rescue teams after last month's massive flash flooding which left one person dead. Fox 4 reports that the city reviewed its response to last month's flash flooding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern
A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
55-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that a crash happened at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street south of the Deep [..]
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
Shocking Video of a Truck Falling Off an Overpass and Exploding in North Texas
A nightmare scenario played out in Allen, Texas on Tuesday (September 20). KWTX News 10 is reporting that one person is dead after a tractor-trailer went over the side of an overpass and exploded. The accident happened at a little before 3:00 pm in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 75.
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
Flaming semitruck flies off Dallas-area overpass in fatal crash
The truck collided with another car and caught fire as it flipped over barriers and onto the street below.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
dallasexpress.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Oak Cliff Crosswalk
A man was knocked down by a gray 2011 SUV while crossing East Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff on Saturday night, according to Dallas police. It was around 9 p.m. on September 17 when the man reportedly entered the 3800 block crosswalk with the crossing light showing “no crossing.”
dallasexpress.com
Man Killed in Dallas Apartment Complex Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex on Friday, police said. At about 12:15 a.m. on September 16, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Derrick...
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened south on Denley Drive. The driver of the car struck the [..]
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
DFW Airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW International Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. The Fort Worth council reopened their work session after...
One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen
ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
