Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever

The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC

A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips

My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot

I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Did Ric Flair Give Joey McGuire Pointers on This Epic Promo?

Lost in the hubbub of Texas Tech beating the Texas Longhorns last night was the fact that Ric Flair is undefeated in Lubbock. That's important and worth noting. But the effect of him just being there can't be forgotten. Flair spent some time with McGuire shooting some vignettes that showed...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How Not to Behave While Dropping Your Kids Off at School in Lubbock

I found this story from a Lubbock mom and I just had to share it. I've become more and more patient with most drivers. I still don't believe that anyone gets up with the intention of ruining your day. The drivers have their own things going on and things happen. The people who need to be judged are actually the people who react poorly to these situations. These would be the people with "road rage," whether it's on the road, in a parking lot, or, in this case, a school drop-off zone.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Weird Lubbock Roommate Stories That Will Make Yours Seem Totally Normal

Most of us have had a roommate at some point in time. It can be hit or miss. You either live with someone you've never met, you move in with your friend and end up hating them after doing their dishes one too many times, or you have a prosperous, normal household. The latter is something I've never experienced, so if you have an awesome roommate, lucky you.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in crash at 43rd and Boston

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a crash that has left a car on its side at 43rd street and Boston avenue. LPD received the call at 4:11 p.m. that a red passenger car was on its side and that one person had sustained moderate injuries. PD confirmed that a gray Nissan was also involved.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

