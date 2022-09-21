ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 online

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

Get ready to return to Chicago! Tonight, it's time to watch Chicago Fire season 11, Chicago PD season 10 and Chicago Med season 8 online. Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise is back with new cases and some new faces — and of course, action and thrills.

One Chicago start times, channel

The One Chicago franchise 2022 premieres tonight (Sept. 21).
• Chicago Med season 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
• Chicago Fire season 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
• Chicago PD season 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

► U.S. — Watch on on NBC (via Sling or Fubo )
► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chicago Med season 8 kicks the night off in the aftermath of the fire in Will's (Nick Gehlfuss) apartment. Doctors Marcel (Dominic Rains), Choi (Brian Tee) and Archer (Steven Weber) work together to try to save the survivors, including two of their own.

Chicago Fire season 11 picks up after Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lt. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) got married. Their honeymoon is interrupted by some shady guys, putting them both in danger. Meanwhile, a new firefighter named Carver (Jake Lockett) joins the crew, but may turn out to be trouble.

Chicago PD season 10 will be the last for Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the show first debuted in 2014. He will exit sometime this fall. How Halstead leaves — and where that leaves his wife, Det. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) — remains to be seen. As for Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe), he's still grieving after a significant death.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Chicago Med, Fire, PD 2022 online. Plus, watch a promo for the three shows below:

How to watch Chicago Med, Fire and PD 2022 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJlgn_0i2vnbe500

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 online in the US

In the U.S., Chicago Med season 8 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Chicago Fire season 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Chicago PD season 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV , FuboTV , YouTube TV , Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486N9I_0i2vnbe500

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get half off the first month of Sling . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0i2vnbe500

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can also watch Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock , NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium , which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7oP_0i2vnbe500

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 in the UK

Mixed news for Brits. The good part is that the One Chicago franchise airs on Sky Witness. The bad part is that seasons arrive several months after they premiere in the U.S.

Expect Chicago Fire season 11, Chicago PD season 10 and Chicago Med season 8 to debut on Sky Witness in January 2023.

For anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN .

How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 in Canada

Canadians can tune into the One Chicago shows at the same time as Americans on Citytv.

How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 in Australia

Also mixed news for Aussies. They can watch Chicago Fire season 11 and Chicago Fire season 10 on Fox ONE, with a Foxtel package. But Chicago Med season 8 isn't on the schedule.

Chicago Fire season 11 premieres Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. local time.

Chicago PD season 10 premieres Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. local time.

If you want to access your paid streaming services, but they are geo-blocked, check out ExpressVPN .

Next: TV is back! Here's how to watch Abbott Elementary season 2 and the She-Hulk episode 6 release date !

