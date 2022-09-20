Read full article on original website
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Iowa
As an Iowan who grew up in a relatively small town, I was interested to see what areas and towns would find themselves on such an extreme list. Anything that claims something is the worst must have some major data to back it up, right?. Well, the site Road snacks...
Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”
A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa
As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
A central Iowa bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank of Clive is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
KCRG.com
Iowans sound off on proposed carbon capture pipeline
The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
Hundreds of Thousands of Iowans Eligible For Student Loan Relief
When President Biden announced the student loan debt forgiveness program earlier this year, many college students and graduates were happy that they were going to get at least a little relief from crippling levels of student debt. Now, new data released by the White House shows just how many college students in Iowa are eligible to have a portion of their student debt forgiven.
KCCI.com
Get the facts: Fact-checking the first campaign ads in Iowa Attorney General race
DES MOINES, Iowa — The general election is on Nov. 8 in Iowa. During the election, Iowans will have the chance to vote on the next attorney general. The nation's longest serving attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller, is being challenged by Republican candidate Brenna Bird. Bird launched her first...
KCCI.com
Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
KCCI.com
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Two Hour Drive Through Eastern Iowa Shows The State’s Beautiful Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and it's a matter of time before the trees start changing. Only in Your State shared a 2-Hour Iowa Fall Foliage Day Trip, and it'll not only show you some great views of the Mississippi, but some of the state's best leaves. Add our map to your...
Sioux City Journal
'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
