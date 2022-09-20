ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
98.1 KHAK

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
B100

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Iowa

As an Iowan who grew up in a relatively small town, I was interested to see what areas and towns would find themselves on such an extreme list. Anything that claims something is the worst must have some major data to back it up, right?. Well, the site Road snacks...
IOWA STATE
B100

Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”

A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
PRESTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa

As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’

A central Iowa bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank of Clive is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Environment#The Quad Cities
KCRG.com

Iowans sound off on proposed carbon capture pipeline

The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
IOWA STATE
B100

See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]

This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hundreds of Thousands of Iowans Eligible For Student Loan Relief

When President Biden announced the student loan debt forgiveness program earlier this year, many college students and graduates were happy that they were going to get at least a little relief from crippling levels of student debt. Now, new data released by the White House shows just how many college students in Iowa are eligible to have a portion of their student debt forgiven.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Iowa enters agreement with Taiwan to purchase grain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has agreed to send more than $2.6 million of Iowa corn, soybeans, and other grains to Taiwan. A signing ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon for the 2022 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. It strengthens the bond the state already has with the 12th largest buyer of Iowa products.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early

MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
MURRAY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection

(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
FORT DODGE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
Sioux City Journal

'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac

That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
IOWA STATE
TaxBuzz

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
ZEARING, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy