The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
Substance Abuse Story and The New Cedar Rapids Recovery Center
Addiction is something that can affect individuals, families, and entire communities. If you don't know the struggles of an addict, consider yourself lucky. Cedar Rapids opened a new Recovery Community Center yesterday (9-21-2022) whose goal is to help individuals and families on the road to recovery. *I did ask Todd's...
KCRG.com
More inclusive playgrounds are coming to Cedar Rapids, part of a growing trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 20-year-old playground at a popular Cedar Rapids Park is getting a more inclusive replacement. The city is working to make playgrounds accessible to children of all abilities as it updates its parks. If you’ve been to Bever Park over the last few days you’ve probably...
mynortheaster.com
Hobo royalty stops in at Holland home
Iowegin Rick, the Hobo King for 2022, is a man of few words, but the steam engine tattoo on his forehead hints at his history. The Waterloo, Iowa, native has been on the road for most of his 66 years, a lot of them in boxcars heading west and south. He rode the rails for more than three decades, until age and health problems intervened, about ten years ago.
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Don’t Miss ‘The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa’s Football Tradition’ Documentary
Patients, staff, teachers, and Hawkeye fans have all been featured in a half-hour documentary as part of Big Ten Network's new series "The B1G Moment." The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa's Football Tradition follows the events leading up to the first time Kinnick Stadium turned after the first quarter of Hawkeye football to wave to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing. Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service. Full...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks
A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Multiple dog owners show up at council meeting to appeal pit bull ordinance
KEYSTONE, Iowa — There's a new approach in handling a city order for people to get rid of their pit bulls in Keystone, KGAN reports. Multiple owners showed up at a recent city council meeting to appeal the ordinance. Instead, each owner's case was given a compromise. Two of...
How You Can Attend Muscatine’s OktoBrewFest This Weekend For Free
With the fall season basically here and the month of October right around the corner, many people are preparing their livers for some solid beer drinking. This Saturday, Muscatine is hosting its annual Pear City OktoBrewFest and we have your chance to go for free!. If you're an avid beer...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
1057kokz.com
The National Cattle Congress Fair
The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
You’ve Been Pronouncing This Hawkeye Football Star’s Name Wrong
If you're an Iowa football fan, you know the name Nico Ragaini. As of late, it's been because the Hawkeye offense could desperately use his talent. The East Haven, Connecticut native has produced solid numbers each of the last three seasons in Iowa City. Between 2019 and 2021, Ragaini hauled in 90 receptions for 961 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Not gaudy stats, but he's a wide receiver who has been around the program and Spencer Petras for a long time. He's been missed to start 2022.
