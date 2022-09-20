There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO