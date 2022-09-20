Read full article on original website
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Two Hour Drive Through Eastern Iowa Shows The State’s Beautiful Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and it's a matter of time before the trees start changing. Only in Your State shared a 2-Hour Iowa Fall Foliage Day Trip, and it'll not only show you some great views of the Mississippi, but some of the state's best leaves. Add our map to your...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living
The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”
A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
46 Cats Rescued from Iowa Home, ‘The Floor was Covered in Feces’
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) rescued 46 cats and kittens from an overcrowded home in northern Iowa on Wednesday. Reportedly, the ARL received a call saying that a family was struggling to take care of a multitude of sick cats. Upon entering the home, ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team...
ourquadcities.com
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conversation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a wildlife survey. The bones were sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for testing. The tests found one bone was a human jawbone, the others were not human remains.
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa
As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?
Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
