Motley Fool

Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
CNBC

FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
AOL Corp

Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

FedEx has found a friend in the camp of big, ugly third-quarter financial pre-announcements. The auto giant Ford warned of a whopping $1 billion profit hit late Monday in the form of higher parts costs, with the company blaming vendor inflation. Ford now sees third-quarter adjusted operating profits in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below Wall Street estimates for $3 billion.
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
International Business Times

Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast

FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
TechCrunch

SoftBank cuts internal valuation of $10 billion Oyo to $2.7 billion

An Oyo spokesperson said the startup has improved its finances in recent months, and it believes the speculation about a valuation cut is inaccurate. The markdown makes “no rational basis,” the spokesperson added. SoftBank declined to comment. Oyo — whose backers include Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners...
