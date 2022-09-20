Read full article on original website
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Buying $10,000 in shares of Amazon when it debuted 25 years ago would have made you wildly rich.
Motley Fool
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?
MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
AOL Corp
Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying
FedEx has found a friend in the camp of big, ugly third-quarter financial pre-announcements. The auto giant Ford warned of a whopping $1 billion profit hit late Monday in the form of higher parts costs, with the company blaming vendor inflation. Ford now sees third-quarter adjusted operating profits in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below Wall Street estimates for $3 billion.
This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify
This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
International Business Times
Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast
FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
CNBC
Ford warns investors of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs during the third quarter
Ford Motor on Monday warned investors that the company expects to incur an extra $1 billion in costs during the third quarter due to inflation and supply chain issues. Ford said supply problems have resulted in parts shortages affecting roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs that haven't been able to reach dealers.
Adobe plummets 15% after $20 billion deal to buy Figma and as earnings reveal soft 4th-quarter guidance
Adobe stock plunged 15% on Thursday after it announced a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. Figma is a fast-growing collaborative design competitor that was last valued at $10 billion in 2021. Adobe expects the Figma deal to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share after 3 years. Adobe...
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
Major activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake in Wix.com. Starboard says Wix is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. There is considerable upside if Wix can achieve its 2025 revenue goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cuts internal valuation of $10 billion Oyo to $2.7 billion
An Oyo spokesperson said the startup has improved its finances in recent months, and it believes the speculation about a valuation cut is inaccurate. The markdown makes “no rational basis,” the spokesperson added. SoftBank declined to comment. Oyo — whose backers include Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners...
