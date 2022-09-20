ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk ex-girlfriend photos, memorabilia sell for $165K

A collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from billionaire Elon Musk's college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne have sold for a combined total of $165,265, according to Boston-based RR Auction. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX dated Gwynne in the fall of the 1994 school year when they both lived and worked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrag.com

Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk

Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk $258B Dogecoin lawsuit adds plaintiffs

The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against Elon Musk has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Named in the amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court is Musk, his electric car...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
SPARKS, NV
