Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk ex-girlfriend photos, memorabilia sell for $165K
A collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from billionaire Elon Musk's college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne have sold for a combined total of $165,265, according to Boston-based RR Auction. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX dated Gwynne in the fall of the 1994 school year when they both lived and worked...
thebrag.com
Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk
Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk $258B Dogecoin lawsuit adds plaintiffs
The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against Elon Musk has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Named in the amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court is Musk, his electric car...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’
Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor. Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphicImage created with copyright free images by Zack Love.
TechCrunch
Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit
Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
Twitter Shareholders OK Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Acquisition — Which the Mega-Billionaire Wants to Walk Away From
Twitter shareholders want Elon Musk to keep his word and buy out the social network for $44 billion. But the tech multibillionaire is doing everything he can to try to nix the deal. On Tuesday, at a special meeting of Twitter shareholders, the company’s investors voted in favor of approving...
Twitter to depose Elon Musk next week ahead of buyout deal trial
Twitter’s lawyers will question Tesla chief Elon Musk under oath as part of the ongoing litigation between the social media giant and the multibillionaire over his bid to walk away from their $44bn acquisition deal. The deposition is scheduled to start for 26-27 September and may extend to 28...
Elon Musk, In Response To Emerald-Mine Claim, Calls Former US Labor Secretary 'Idiot And A Liar'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Berkley professor Robert Reich after the latter suggested that the entrepreneur came from an emerald-mine owning family. What Happened: Musk called Reich, a former Secretary of Labor an “idiot and a liar” on Twitter on Tuesday. In the same...
Elon Musk Explains Why SpaceX' Starbase Orbital Launch Facility Is Located In Texas
Elon Musk delved into why Texas was chosen as the location for its SpaceX Starbase facility in a yet-to-be aired CNBC interview. "We needed a place out of the way. It’s a giant rocket, it sometimes explodes and so it needed to be a remote location," the billionaire said, according to snippets of the interview shared by television host Jay Leno on Twitter.
