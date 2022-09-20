Read full article on original website
Cameron Street Improvement Projects Begin
A series of street improvement projects around Cameron began Wednesday. Wednesday Keller Construction began the City of Cameron’s overlay and mill and fill projects. Among the items to be addressed in the project are the swimming pool parking lot on Seminary, from 308 South West Street to A Highway, North Pine Street from Eighth Street to Grand Avenue, North Harris Street from Grand Avenue to Lovers Lane, Clinton Drive from Grand Avenue to Northland Drive, Locust Street from Prospect to Third Street, and Center Street from Prospect to Third Street.
Harrison County Route A Bridge Over I-35 Now Open
The Harrison County Route A bridge over Interstate 35 (Exit 99) is now open following a bridge rehabilitation project. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, led the project which replaced the bridge deck. The rehabilitation began in mid-May. Crews completed and reopened...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
NCMC Reports Significant Enrollment Increase
North Central Missouri College reports a significant enrollment increase for the second year in a row for both headcount and credit hours. According to information of the fall 2022 census, the NCMC headcount is 1,770 students, up 7 percent from last year. The credit hour number is 16,879, just from 15,774 in the fall of last year. NCMC says there is an increase in full-time and part-time students and first-time students. The student transfer number is up over 58 percent. NCMC’s out-of-state number is up 39 percent.
Dennis Clinton Miller
Memorial service for 84-year-old Dennis Clinton Miller of Albany will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen
Memorial graveside service and burial for 57-year-old Carolyn Marie (Hamilton) Hansen of Maryville will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds to hold Octoberfest
The Sullivan County Expo Center and Fairgrounds will hold the Second Annual Octoberfest as a fundraiser. The event will be at the exposition center and fairgrounds in Milan on October 8, 2022. A shrimp boil and fish fry will run from 3 to 7 pm. Entertainment, including the Riker band...
Fall Festival Set this Weekend in Downtown Bethany
Downtown Bethany is gearing up for the Fall Festival this weekend. Shanna Burrows of Downton Bethany Improvement Inc. explains all of those scarecrows you may have seen around the downtown square. Festivities kick off on Saturday at 9 am with a car show. Drag cars will be on display in...
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
Dave Hartman
Farewell services and public livestream for 65-year-old Dave Hartman of Trimble will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Darrell Lynn Hardin
Darrell Lynn Hardin, 52, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home. He was born to Richard and Janice (Searcy) Hardin on July 9, 1970 in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 31, 2014, he married Dawn Knight in Albany. Darrell was a longtime resident of Albany. He...
Chillicothe Police For Monday & Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 119 calls for service Monday. These calls include:. 10:30 AM Officers responded to the 2600 block of Tomahawk for a downed tree that was blocking the roadway and had fallen on power lines. CMU and the Chillicothe Street Dept. were called to the scene to remove the hazard.
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen
Nina LaVon McKean Andersen – age 82 of Lawson, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 17th, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, MO. Nina was born on June 8th, 1940, the daughter of Theodore Rex and LaVon (Madsen) McKean in Oakland, CA. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, UT. She married Richard “Tom” Andersen on March 21st, 1959 in Salt Lake City. Nina spent most of her life as a homemaker. She worked as a school cook at Lawson R-XIV School and had a cleaning business for a time. She loved gardening and canning the vegetables she grew. Nina liked cooking and she was good at it. She enjoyed collecting antiques, crafting and sewing. She would make blankets, slippers and clothes for friends and family members. Nina always loved to joke around and make others laugh. Her family meant everything to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Gerald “Jerry” A. Wilmes
Mass of Christian Burial for 78-year-old Gerald “Jerry” A. Wilmes of Maryville will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery in Maryville. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 p.m.
Jimmie Ray Sweat
Pattonsburg, MO: Jimmie “Jim” Ray Sweat, 78, Pattonsburg, Mo passed away peacefully. surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Harrison County Community. Jim was born on January 8th, 1944 at home in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri to Frankie and. Mae Sweat. He graduated high school in...
Train derails Monday morning in Clinton County
No one was injured, but power in the area was knocked out for about an hour. Cleanup is likely to take several days.
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
