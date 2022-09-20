Nina LaVon McKean Andersen – age 82 of Lawson, MO passed away Saturday morning, September 17th, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, MO. Nina was born on June 8th, 1940, the daughter of Theodore Rex and LaVon (Madsen) McKean in Oakland, CA. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City, UT. She married Richard “Tom” Andersen on March 21st, 1959 in Salt Lake City. Nina spent most of her life as a homemaker. She worked as a school cook at Lawson R-XIV School and had a cleaning business for a time. She loved gardening and canning the vegetables she grew. Nina liked cooking and she was good at it. She enjoyed collecting antiques, crafting and sewing. She would make blankets, slippers and clothes for friends and family members. Nina always loved to joke around and make others laugh. Her family meant everything to her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

LAWSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO