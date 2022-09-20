Read full article on original website
13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Suggestion For Delicious Food in Mt Pleasant, Texas – Worth The Drive
A few weeks ago I went on a Saturday road trip to Mt Pleasant, Texas to visit the Mid America Flight Museum for my "Just Plane Nuts" series and get some pictures of the amazing, still-flying, warbirds they have in their collection. Well after a few hours of climbing in and around, and taking pictures of old airplanes and helicopters, I had worked up a pretty good appetite, it was definitely time for some lunch.
Music festival to benefit 100 Families Alliance in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana Literacy Council is hosting a music festival fundraiser Saturday that will benefit local families in crisis. All of the proceeds will go to one of the agency's newest programs called, "The 100 Families Alliance." The Texarkana Literacy Council is serving about 50 clients through the initiative.
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
Monjunis Italian Café & Market is Returning to Texarkana
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Market is returning to Texarkana in January 2023! This time located on the Arkansas side of Stateline Avenue in front of the Holiday Inn & Convention Center. Love that Monjunis sauce!. A frequent visitor to the Shreveport location, also known as Monjunis of Portico on Youree...
‘Under The Harvest Moon’ Drawdown Thursday In Hooks Texas
Under the Harvest Moon drawdown benefitting Texarkana Resources will be Thursday in Hooks Texas. The drawdown fundraiser and dinner will be on Thursday, September 22 at Rammage Farms 5600 Farm to Market Road 560 in Hooks Texas. Here is what the Texarkana Resources Group had to say about this upcoming event:
Who Has The Best Queso In Texarkana?
The very word queso sounds delicious, mmm cheese and just enough spice, but we want to know what restaurant in Texarkana has the best queso?. So yesterday was national queso day and we asked you our listeners what restaurant in Texarkana had the best queso and your answers did not disappoint. We tallied up the comments and here are your favorite restaurant's queso.
A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on October 7
It's always good to be prepared in case of an emergency. That's why Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be having a full-scale emergency response plus a full campus evacuation drill. During the drill that will take place on Friday, October 7 there will be participants from local, state, and federal authorities....
Alzheimer’s Association Texarkana Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 15
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October, 15, for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, at Spring Lake Park. This is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The event site opens at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9 a.m.
Wags And Woofs, And What To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
This weekend is all about the dogs with the Greater Texarkana Young Professional "Wags and Woofs" brunch tomorrow. If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can check out. 1. Wags And Woofs. The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals are hosting...
Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
Road Closure: Highway 98 near Magnolia to be closed for six weeks starting September 28th
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Highway 98 will be closed to traffic due to construction crews replacing a box culvert structure. The closure will begin on September 28, 2022, and will be expected to last for approximately six weeks.
Crooked Halo And Snakebone Highlight The Weekend Music In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
Officials say claim that Daingerfield student had gun on school bus was ‘unfounded’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Daingerfield ISD said a claim on Wednesday that a student was in possession of a gun on a school bus was determined to be unfounded. “There was never a gun on the bus,” officials said. The district’s police office received an emergency call around 4:10 p.m. about the allegation, […]
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
