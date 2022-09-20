Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO